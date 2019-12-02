We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-12-02 17:04:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-02 16:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-12-02 17:04:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-02 16:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Sinks on Trade War Fears, Weak Data
2019-12-02 17:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-12-02 17:04:00
US Dollar Forecast: Higher Yields Required for Further DXY Index Gains
2019-12-02 17:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-12-02 17:04:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-12-02 17:04:00
NZD/USD Surges, GBP/USD Muted, Crude Oil Spikes - US Market Open
2019-12-02 14:02:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-29 17:30:00
Bitcoin Price Chart Turns Bullish, What Does This Mean for BTC/USD?
2019-11-27 19:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil

2019-12-02 17:04:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

US Dollar Exhaustion Alert - Gold Prices at Support into the Open

The US Dollar is vulnerable into the start of the week / month with DXY holding just below technical resistance- we’re on the lookout for exhaustion here. Meanwhile, the gold trade has remained rather subdued with bullion trading just above a critical support zone into the open – looking for a reaction down here early in the week. In this webinar we review updated technical setups on DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, Gold(XAU/USD), Crude Oil,GBP/USD, USD/CHF and NZD/CAD.

Why does the average trader lose? Avoid these Mistakes in your trading

Key Trade Levels in Focus

US Dollar – The index was rejected at Fibonacci resistance last week at 98.40- Risk is lower while below Friday's high with a break below slope support targeting the 98-handle. A close below the figure is needed to validate a larger reversal targeting 97.66/71. Review my latest US Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term DXY technical trade levels.

EUR/USD Euro rebounded off a critical support barrier last week at 1.0982/94 – we're looking for a breach above downslope resistance with a close above 1.1053 needed to validate a reversal. Review my latest Euro Price Outlook for a closer look at the EUR/USD technical trade levels.

USD/CAD Price remains in a consolidation pattern and we're looking for the breakout. Key resistance stands at 1.3335/55 – the long-bias is at risk into this threshold. Ultimately, a break below near-term support at 1.3252/60 is needed to validate a reversal targeting 1.3219.Review my latest Canadian Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the USD/CAD intraday technical trade levels.

GoldGold opens the month just above a critical support zone at 1451 – we're looking for off this zone early in the month. Resistance near 1475 with bearish invalidation at 1489. A break lower form here exposes 1433. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look longer-term technical trade levels.

Crude Oil– Oil prices have responded to a critical confluence resistance barrier at 58.45/61. The risk remains lower sub-57.19 with a break below near-term support at 54.91 targeting 53.67/99. Review my latest Oil Price Outlook for a look at the longer-term technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael's trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - EUR - USD - CAD

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

