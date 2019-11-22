We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 57.80 (-1.35%), ICE Brent Crude 63.33 (-1.02%), NYM NYH Gasoline 167.53 (-1.71%). [delayed]
  • A stark contrast from Trump’s view noted earlier today. But that phase one trade deal is right around the corner, I’m sure..... 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/wXOSGmhy0N https://t.co/DvP1AfU6uY
  • Do you know what type of trader you are? @JStanleyFX is an event-driven trader. Find out yours and vote below if you are one as well.👇https://t.co/LPBOcS0Vtd
  • RT @C_Barraud: @niubi 🇺🇸 🇨🇳 *#HUAWEI, #ZTE GEAR DECLARED INELIGIBLE FOR U.S. SUBSIDIES BY FCC - BBG
  • #TradeWars are good, easy to win https://t.co/Evy40O2Iah
  • Huawei and ZTE equipment banned by FCC for US Subsidies #Tradewar
  • One of the more poignant fundamental correlations to watch for Gold is the relationship to Treasuries (a growth, risk and financial stability asset). $XAUUSD and $TLT with 20-day and 5-day correlations https://t.co/x5BFsDZeZz
  • New York Fed Staff Nowcast GDP Q4 forecast at 0.71%, up from 0.39% previously $DXY $SPX
  • Ethereum IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Ethereum since Jul 04 when Ethereum traded near 291.96. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Ethereum weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/79XFScCe4k
  • Traders should watch rates of inflation, bond spreads, and export growth (among others) as they gauge whether or not crises are developing in emerging markets. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/BH8oal18sz https://t.co/2zQZ9iHB3H
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD at Key Technical Support- GLD Outlook

2019-11-22 16:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Gold prices are trading just above long-term technical support with XAU/USD holding within the weekly opening-range. While the broader outlook remains constructive, the near-term risk remains for another run at the lows with price trading within a bear flag formation off the monthly low. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Sterling price setup and more.

New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - XAU Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my latest Gold Price Outlook we noted that XAU/USD had, “responded to key support with the recent recovery now targeting the first resistance target at 1472.” Price briefly registered a high at 1478 before pulling back this week with gold holding a tight weekly opening-range just above a long-term key support zone at 1451/61.

The broader gold sell-off has continued to trade within the confines of a descending pitchfork formation extending off the yearly highs. Look for daily resistance at 1479 backed by 61.8% retracement of the monthly decline at 1489. Ultimately a breach / close above the upper parallel would be needed to shift the broader focus back to the long-side. A break below key support at 1451 would risk substantial losses in gold with such a scenario targeting initial support objectives at 1433.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min - GLD Trade Outlook - XAU Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at gold price action shows XAU/USD trading within the confines an ascending channel formation extending of the November 11th low with price testing the lower parallel into the US open. Initial support remains at 1460/61 – IF price is heading higher on this stretch, losses should be limited to this threshold.

Resistance stands just above the weekly opening-range highs at 1479 with a breach there targeting a larger recovery towards the 100% extension at 1485 and the 1489- both areas of interest of possible topside exhaustion IF reached.

Why does the average trader lose? Avoid these Mistakes in your trading

Bottom line: Gold prices are trading just above a critical long-term support zone and the focus is on a break of this week’s range for guidance. From a trading standpoint, the risk remains for another test of the lows here – look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on a stretch lower. Be on the lookout for possible downside exhaustion while above / within 1451/61 targeting a topside breach of this week’s highs. Review my latest Gold Price Weekly Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trade Outlook - XAU Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +2.97 (74.81% of traders are long) – bearishreading
  • Long positions are0.78% lower than yesterday and 2.87% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 4.69% higher than yesterday and 2.86% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday & compared with last week and therecent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

See how shifts in Gold retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

