Why Major Currencies and Gold are Safe Havens in Times of Crisis

Why Major Currencies and Gold are Safe Havens in Times of Crisis

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Safe Havens in Troubled Times

In times of economic uncertainty and global turmoil, investors often seek out safe-haven assets to protect their wealth and minimize risk. Among the most popular haven assets are the US dollar, gold, the Swiss franc, and the Japanese yen. These assets have historically demonstrated resilience and stability during periods of market volatility, geopolitical tensions, and economic downturns.

US Dollar

The US dollar is the world's primary reserve currency and is widely considered a safe-haven asset due to its global dominance and the United States' economic and political stability. The US economy is the largest in the world, and the dollar is used in a significant portion of international trade and financial transactions. When global markets are in turmoil, investors often move to the US dollar, as it is seen as a reliable store of value. The increased demand for the dollar during uncertain times can lead to its appreciation against other currencies.

Download our brand new US Dollar Technical and Fundamental Forecasts Below

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold

Gold has been a traditional safe-haven asset for centuries, as it is a tangible, finite resource that is not tied to any particular country or economy. During periods of economic instability, geopolitical tensions, or high inflation, investors often turn to gold as a hedge against market volatility and currency fluctuations. Gold is seen as a reliable store of value and a means of preserving wealth over the long term. When investors lose confidence in other assets, such as stocks or bonds, the demand for gold typically increases, driving up its price.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Swiss Franc

The Swiss franc is another popular haven asset, thanks to Switzerland's long-standing political neutrality, stable economy, and strong banking system. Switzerland has a reputation for financial stability and has historically maintained low inflation rates. The Swiss franc is also backed by substantial gold reserves, further enhancing its appeal as a go-to, risk-off currency. During global uncertainty, investors may seek to hold Swiss francs to diversify their portfolios and protect their wealth.

Japanese Yen

The Japanese yen is often considered a safe-haven asset, particularly during periods of economic uncertainty in Asia. Japan has a large, developed economy known for its political stability and low interest rates. The country's high domestic savings rate and the yen's role as a funding currency in carry trades also contribute to its safe haven status. When investors become risk-averse, they may unwind their carry trades, leading to an appreciation of the Japanese yen.

Our Q2 Japanese Yen Analysis is Available Below

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

It is important to note that while these assets are generally considered safe havens, their performance can vary depending on the specific circumstances of the crisis or turmoil. In some cases, the US dollar may outperform gold, while in others, the Swiss franc may be the preferred choice. Additionally, the concept of a safe haven asset can evolve, and new assets may emerge as safe havens over time.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

