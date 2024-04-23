 Skip to Content
EUR/USD Rises after Shock US PMI Highlights Demand Weakness

Richard Snow, Strategist

Euro (EUR/USD, EUR/GBP) Analysis

  • Flash PMI data provides unflattering US outlook, Europe improves
  • EUR/USD rises after US PMI shock
  • EUR/GBP surrenders recent gains
  • Elevate your trading skills and gain a competitive edge. Get your hands on the Euro Q2 outlook today for exclusive insights into key market catalysts that should be on every trader's radar:
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

Flash PMI Data Provides Unflattering US Outlook, Europe Improves

German and EU manufacturing remains depressed but encouraging rises in flash services PMI results suggest improvement in Europe. UK manufacturing slumped well into contraction but also benefitted from another rise on the services front. It was the US that provided the most surprising numbers, witnessing a decline in services PMI and a drop into contractionary territory for manufacturing – weighing on the dollar.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

EUR/USD Rises after US PMI Shock

EUR/USD responded to lackluster flash PMI data in the US by clawing back recent losses. The euro attempts to surpass the 1.0700 level after recovering from oversold territory around the swing low of 1.0600.

The pair has maintained the longer-term downtrend reflective of the diverging monetary policy stances adopted by the ECB and the Fed. A strong labour market, robust growth and resurgent inflation has forced the Fed to delay its plans to cut interest rates which has strengthened the dollar against G7 currencies. The surprising US PMI data suggests the economy may not be as strong as initially anticipated and some frailties may be creeping in. However, it will take a lot more than one flash data point to reverse the narrative.

If bulls take control from here, 1.07645 becomes the next upside level of interest followed by 1.0800 where the 200 SMA resides. On the downside, 1.06437 and 1.0600 remain support levels of interest if the longer-term trend is to continue.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Looking for actionable trading ideas? Download our top trading opportunities guide packed with insightful tips for the second quarter!

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP Surrenders Recent Gains

EUR/GBP rose uncharacteristically on Friday when risks of a broader conflict between Israel and Iran subsided. In addition, the Bank of England’s Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden stated that he sees inflation falling sharply towards target in the coming months, sending a dovish signal to the market.

Today the BoE’s Chief Economist Huw Pill tried to walk back such sentiment, stressing that the bank needs to maintain restrictiveness in its policy stance. He did however, echo Ramsden’s remarks by saying the committee is seeing signs of a downward shift in the persistent component of the inflation dynamic.

EUR/GBP appears to have found resistance around 0.8625 and has traded lower after the PMI data, even heading lower than the 200 SMA. A return to former channel resistance is potentially on the cards at 0.8578. Prices settled into the trading range as central bankers mulled incoming data and the prospect of a first rate cut appeared a fair distance away.

Longer-term, the ECB is on track to cut rates in June, meaning sterling will extend its interest rate superiority and is likely to see the pair test familiar levels of support.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

