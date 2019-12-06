We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: Fed Meeting in Focus as Tariff Deadline Looms
2019-12-06 20:36:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-06 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: Fed Meeting in Focus as Tariff Deadline Looms
2019-12-06 20:36:00
US Dollar After NFP: GBP/USD, USD/CAD Testing Key Chart Levels
2019-12-06 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-06 15:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on Jobs Data Despite Trade War Risks
2019-12-06 08:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Recovery Fails on Strong NFP- GLD Levels
2019-12-06 22:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Downtrend Continues after US Jobs Report - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-12-06 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prces Slip as Markets Look To OPEC+, US Payrolls Data
2019-12-06 07:04:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Rips into Resistance – WTI Trade Levels
2019-12-05 18:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • German Bund Yields Update: 2-Year: -0.639% 3-Year: -0.651% 5-Year: -0.548% 7-Year: -0.480% 10-Year: -0.290% 30-Year: 0.228%
  • The $AUD erased half of November’s down move in a mere two days but the dominant trend bias continues to favor weakness ahead. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/ShYksfNXyS https://t.co/OVhyNgLRn5
  • We were almost there, but the $SPX fell short of a >1.0% daily change. That raises the tally to 39 consecutive trading days without a climb or fall of even a moderate measure https://t.co/ibt82dBGmh
  • En español: El oro tropieza y se precipita en caída libre. ¿Qué explica las pérdidas del metal dorado y la alta volatilidad en los mercados financieros? #XAUUSD #trading $gold https://t.co/Hdsd0z1qih https://t.co/WKnGaABVS8
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.35% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.17% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.14% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.30% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.38% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/lrSRyCHLjw
  • Martin Guzman named as Argentina's new Minister of Economy $USDARS
  • YouGov poll finds 52% for Johnson winning debate vs 48% for Corbyn $GBPUSD
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.15% Gold: -1.07% Silver: -2.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/MUWxfLEsGn
  • $GBPJPY: Any close above 143.19 could embolden more market’s participants to push towards the vicinity of 144.80-94. Get your technical analysis from @malkudsi here:https://t.co/eYpmPx1pKg https://t.co/7g2rhlfzaB
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.09%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.67%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ZLq5jhfPrP
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Recovery Fails on Strong NFP- GLD Levels

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Recovery Fails on Strong NFP- GLD Levels

2019-12-06 22:00:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Gold prices reversed an early-week advance on the heels of the Non-Farm Payroll release with XAU/USD down 0.30% ahead of the New York close on Friday. The decline takes gold back into a critical pivot zone we’ve been tracking for months now. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD weekly chart. Review my latestWeekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold price setup and more.

New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Weekly XAUUSD Price Chart

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes:In my last Gold Price Weekly Outlook we noted that XAU/USD was, “rebounding off major support with the advance still at risk while below channel resistance.” The focus was on the, “descending channel formation extending off the yearly highs with confluence trendline resistance eyed around 1490s – look for a reaction there IF reached.” Price registered a high at just shy of 1484 this week before turning sharply lower on the back of Friday’s US Non-Farm Payroll release- so was that the high we were looking for?

The decline pared the entire weekly advance with price now poised to close just above critical support at 1451/56- a region defined by the November low-close and the 100% extension of the 2015 advance. A break / close below this threshold is needed to mark resumption of the medium-term downtrend with such a scenario targeting the median-line / 100% extension of the September decline at 1420 backed by the 38.2% retracement of the 2018 advance at 1405. Weekly resistance remains steady at 1488/90 – a close above this zone would be required to suggest a more significant low is in place.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line:The recent recovery in Gold prices failed just ahead of down-trend resistance and take XAU/USD back into a critical support zone. From a trading standpoint, a good place to reduce short exposure / lower protective stops. Look for a reaction here with a close below needed to keep the immediate short-bias viable. As noted earlier this week, “Ultimately, we’re looking for a break of the 1451-1490range for further guidance on our medium-term directional bias.” Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF, NZD/JPY, EUR/NZD
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF, NZD/JPY, EUR/NZD
2019-12-06 22:30:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Threatens Weekly Doji into Monthly Close
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Threatens Weekly Doji into Monthly Close
2019-12-01 11:00:00
Crude Oil Price Analysis: Supportive Trend Breached; Break or Fake?
Crude Oil Price Analysis: Supportive Trend Breached; Break or Fake?
2019-12-01 05:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD Chart Selloff Could Accelerate
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD Chart Selloff Could Accelerate
2019-11-30 20:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.