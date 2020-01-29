We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Bears to Face FOMC – Trade Levels
2020-01-29 16:30:00
US Dollar Perched at Highs Ahead of FOMC: Will USD Reverse?
2020-01-29 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Perched at Highs Ahead of FOMC: Will USD Reverse?
2020-01-29 13:30:00
GBP/USD Faces A Stubborn Support Level, British Pound vs USD Price Forecast
2020-01-29 10:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Bloom on FOMC Outlook, Corporate Earnings
2020-01-29 08:00:00
Fed Meeting: US Dollar Volatility & FOMC Rate Decisions
2020-01-28 23:37:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Preview: US Dollar, Dow & Gold Performance on FOMC Decision Days
2020-01-29 15:59:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise Again Despite Virus Fears, Fed Meet Eyed
2020-01-29 07:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, CAC 40, Crude Oil – Charts to Watch & More
2020-01-29 13:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise Again Despite Virus Fears, Fed Meet Eyed
2020-01-29 07:10:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Weekly Price Forecast: BTC/USD Eyes Testing Monthly Resistance
2020-01-29 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @DExEUgov: The European Parliament has passed the Withdrawal Agreement. We're leaving 🇪🇺 on Friday. https://t.co/gWvAtLWdVd
  • Join @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 1:45 PM ET/6:45 PM GMT for live data coverage of the FOMC rate decision. Register here: https://t.co/OcXEUceRO7 https://t.co/vL4TBdvWV4
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.38%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 74.14%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3RARrB2iIQ
  • Really puts the insane size of Apple into perspective https://t.co/7YWTm7LYw9
  • EU Parliament supports Brexit deal, giving the UK clearance for departing the EU $EUR $GBP
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.14% Silver: -0.18% Oil - US Crude: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/gMYDKxbMIm
  • UK PM Johnson says Huawei deal safe according to UK intelligence $GBP
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.18% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.26% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.36% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/e1yRVNf7rb
  • RT @IGTV: What is the market impact of #coronavirus? @JeremyNaylor_IG talks to @MartinSEssex who says the sentiment will be highly affecte…
  • The S&P 500 found buyers yesterday, rising up after a subtle breach of a channel dating back to the October low. But is the rally for real or only countertrend in nature? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/CLdp1eOFg1 https://t.co/90VQfaO5sq
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Bears to Face FOMC – Trade Levels

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Bears to Face FOMC – Trade Levels

2020-01-29 16:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Near-term Trade Levels

  • Euro updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • EUR/USD trading just above technical support ahead of FOMC rate decision
  • Immediate focus is on daily close with respect to 1.1017/19

Euro has plummeted more than 2% against the US Dollar since the start of the year with EUR/USD now trading just above a technical support barrier ahead of today’s FOMC interest rate decision. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD price charts heading into the release. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 03
( 13:02 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Daily

Euro Price Chart - EUR/USD Daily - Euro vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Euro Price Outlook we noted that the EUR/USD recovery was approaching, “Initial resistance objectives at 1.1166 and 1.1180/86 – look for a more significant reaction there IF reached.” Price registered a high at 1.1173 the following day before reversing sharply with the Euro plummeting more than 1.6% to test the December lows.

The immediate focus heading into the FOMC is on today’s close with respect tot the 1.1017/19 Fibonacci confluence – a region defined by 100% extension of the late-December decline and the 61.8% retracement of the October advance. A close below would keep the focus on subsequent support objectives at the 2019 low-week close / November low at 1.0976/82 and 1.0956 – both levels of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD 120min

Euro Price Chart - EUR/USD 120min - Euro vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Euro price action sees EUR/USD continuing to trade within the confines of the descending pitchfork formation we were tracking into the close of the year with the 25% parallel currently highlighting near-term support at 1.0976/82. Initial resistance eyed at the weekly open / opening-range highs at 1.1031/38 – a breach there is needed to shift the near-term focus back to the long-side with such a scenario targeting the upper parallels / 1.1080.

{{GUIDE|EUR |Download Our Latest Quarterly Euro Price Forecasts!}}

Bottom line: Euro is trading just above technical support confluence heading into today’s FOMC interest rate decision and the immediate short-bias may be vulnerable while above 1.0976. Watch the close in relation to 1.1017/19. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on a test of this support zone – keep an eye out for possible downside exhaustion while above with a breach of the weekly range needed suggest a more significant near-term low is in place. Review my latest Euro Weekly Price Outlook for an in-depth look at the longer-term EUR/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Euro Trader Sentiment – EUR/USD Price Chart

Euro Trader Sentimnt - EUR/USD Price Chart - Euro vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long EUR/USD - the ratio stands at +2.43 (70.82% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • Long positions are 11.33% higher than yesterday and 21.44% higher from last week
  • Short positions are14.16% lower than yesterday and 28.81% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday & last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% -8% 4%
Weekly 30% -29% 6%
Learn how shifts in Euro retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key Euro / US Data Releases

EUR/USD Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Rise Again Despite Virus Fears, Fed Meet Eyed
Crude Oil Prices Rise Again Despite Virus Fears, Fed Meet Eyed
2020-01-29 07:10:00
Canadian Dollar and Crude Oil Prices Setting Up for a Reversal?
Canadian Dollar and Crude Oil Prices Setting Up for a Reversal?
2020-01-29 00:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Threatens Support- BoE Levels
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Threatens Support- BoE Levels
2020-01-28 19:30:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout at Risk into FOMC
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout at Risk into FOMC
2020-01-28 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.