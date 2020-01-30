We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Near-term Trade Setups in EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/CAD
2020-01-30 18:56:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD
2020-01-29 23:41:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Near-term Trade Setups in EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/CAD
2020-01-30 18:56:00
USD Drops After FOMC; British Pound Pops on BoE, GBP/USD Breaks Out
2020-01-30 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, US Dollar Pressured as Treasury Yield Curve Inverts (Again)
2020-01-30 18:32:00
Japanese Yen Rally May Extend After Fed Inspired Risk Aversion
2020-01-30 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Gold Price Outlook: Eyes on Fed Repos
2020-01-30 19:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Imminent – GLD Trade Levels
2020-01-30 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise Again as Market Eyes Next WHO Coronavirus Meet
2020-01-30 06:46:00
Oil Price to Stage Rebound on Textbook RSI Buy Signal
2020-01-30 01:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Weekly Price Forecast: BTC/USD Eyes Testing Monthly Resistance
2020-01-29 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • BOC's Beaudry: - No cut in October due to household debt $USDCAD
  • RT @fxmacro: 45 basis points of cuts priced into the us end of 2020...
  • #Gold: A closer look at Gold price action sees $XAUUSD trading within the confines of a near-term ascending pitchfork formation with the median-line further highlighting near-term resistance at 1582/86. Get your $gld technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/GGqjyjTRlV https://t.co/N18KgJXeQD
  • The World Health Organization declares the #CoronavirusOutbreak a global health emergency after 7,834 cases and 170 fatalities confirmed, but is not recommending any restrictions on trade or travel at this time #2019nCoV @who
  • The WHO's designating the coronavirus an international health emergency isn't that surprising, but the pressure of uncertainty is still there. The PBOC has a quandary on its hands with $USDCNH pressuring 7.0000
  • RT @WHO: @DrTedros @WHOWPRO @WHOSEARO @pahowho @WHO_Europe @WHOEMRO @WHOAFRO "Let me be clear: this declaration is not a vote of no confide…
  • RT @WHO: @DrTedros @WHOWPRO @WHOSEARO @pahowho @WHO_Europe @WHOEMRO @WHOAFRO "In total, there are now 7834 confirmed #2019nCoV cases, inclu…
  • algos going mad on #coronavirus headlines
  • World Health Organization says coronavirus is international health emergency - BBG
  • If you think there are trends more likely around the corner, consider keeping an eye on $GBPAUD. Brexit ends tomorrow, BOE held and economist consensus expects RBA to cut 25bp next week - and we have cleared some long-term resistance confluence https://t.co/CWGzYtdC7x
Near-term Trade Setups in EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/CAD

Near-term Trade Setups in EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/CAD

2020-01-30 18:56:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Near-term Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, AUD/USD & USD/CAD

  • Technical charts on trade setup we’ve been tracking in EUR/USD, GBP/USD &USD/CAD
  • Euro approaching weekly range highs, breakout risk
  • Sterling reversal eyes initial resistance
  • USD/CAD breakout stalling just above resistance

An update on trade setups we've been tracking inEuro, Sterling & Loonie. These are the targets and invalidation levels that matter next week. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of thesetrade setups and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 03
( 13:02 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Euro Price Chart - EUR/USD 120min

Please add a description for the image.

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on Tradingview

In my most recent EUR/USD Technical Price Outlook we noted that the, “Euro is trading just above technical support confluence heading into today’s FOMC interest rate decision and the immediate short-bias may be vulnerable while above 1.0976.” EUR/USD registered a low at 1.0992 before reversing post-Fed with price rallying more than 0.4% towards the weekly opening-range high at 1.1037- look for a breach / close there to suggest a larger reversal is underway with such a scenario eyeing subsequent resistance objectives at the median-line / 61.8% retracement at 1.1070/80. Constructive near-term while above 1.1016 with critical support steady at 1.0976/81. Review my latest Euro Weekly Price Outlook for a look at the longer-term EUR/USD technical trade levels.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly Euro Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Sterling Price Chart – GBP/USD 120min

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD 120min - British Pound vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Cable Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

In last week’s Sterling Price Outlook we noted that, “The Sterling breakout is testing the first major resistance zone into 1.3157 and leaves the immediate advance vulnerable while below this threshold.” The Cable rally failed mount this region on Friday (briefly registering a spike high at 1.3175) before plummeting more than 1.5% to a low of 1.2973. GBP/USD is poised to mark an outside-day reversal today with a few hours left in New York trade.

A new slope we’ve been tracking keeps the focus higher while above 1.3030 with near-term resistance objectives steady at 1.3118 and back at 1.3157- a breach / close above this threshold is needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend with such a scenario exposing 1.3196-1.3213. As noted earlier this week, a close below 1.2990 would risk a test of critical support / bullish invalidation at 1.2907/20. Review my latest British Pound Weekly Price Outlook for a look at the longer-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly Sterling Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD 120min

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD 120min - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

In my latest Canadian Dollar Price Outlook we noted that USD/CAD was testing, “confluence resistance here and the immediate focus is on a the daily close with respect to 1.3182/84.” Price has been straddling this threshold all week long, marking a daily close above, below and back above again. The move leaves outlook weighted to the topside, but the advance has continued to stall just above near-term channel resistance here with momentum looking a bit tired. False break scenario?

It’s too early to tell but for now, note initial support at the weekly opening-range highs at 1.3205 backed by 1.3182/84. Ultimately a break below the weekly open at 1.3153 would be needed to suggest a more significant near-term exhaustion high is in place. A march higher from here keeps the focus on 1.3247 and the December open at 1.3270.Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term USD/CAD technical trading levels.

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Trader Senitment - USD/CAD Price Chart - Loonie Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short USD/CAD - the ratio stands at 1.75 (36.32% of traders are long) –bullish reading
  • Long positions are 6.11% lower than yesterday and 9.32% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 9.17% higher than yesterday and 22.78% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias
USD/CAD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% 3% 1%
Weekly -8% 28% 13%
Learn how shifts in USD/CAD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

-Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michaelon Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Near-term Trade Setups in USD/CAD, EUR/USD & AUD/USD
Near-term Trade Setups in USD/CAD, EUR/USD & AUD/USD
2020-01-17 17:52:00
Near-term Trade Setups in USD/CAD, EUR/USD & USD/JPY
Near-term Trade Setups in USD/CAD, EUR/USD & USD/JPY
2019-12-12 20:36:00
Near-term Trade Setups in USD/CAD, EUR/USD & AUD/USD
Near-term Trade Setups in USD/CAD, EUR/USD & AUD/USD
2019-11-26 18:17:00
Near-term Trade Setups in AUD/USD, GBP/USD & USD/CAD
Near-term Trade Setups in AUD/USD, GBP/USD & USD/CAD
2019-10-29 19:48:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
USD/CAD
Bullish
CAD/JPY
EUR/USD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.