Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Capped by Resistance Ahead of FOMC

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Still Owed a Breakout Post-ECB, S&P 500’s Hopes with PMIs a Long-Shot
2021-07-23 02:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Mired by Yields, Flash PMIs Due
2021-07-22 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Rally Back on Track After Bear Trap
2021-07-23 20:50:00
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-22 09:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Delta Variant Concerns Won't Cripple Markets, US Economy - Market Minutes
2021-07-22 16:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-22 05:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Risk of Volatility as Fed Meeting Looms
2021-07-24 22:00:00
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Could Get Put to the Test This Week
2021-07-23 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Attempts to Recover as Sentiment Shifts
2021-07-23 16:00:00
GBP/USD Bounce Fizzles Out Despite Higher Retail Sales in June
2021-07-23 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Tracks Rebound in US Yields Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2021-07-23 15:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Mired by Yields, Flash PMIs Due
2021-07-22 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/hftCEho1lM
  • Gold price action is primed for volatility next week with the Fed decision on deck. How real yields and the US Dollar react to fresh guidance from Fed officials will be key for gold outlook. Get your weekly gold forecast from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/MzaIl7tPmZ
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/arxYmtQeUn https://t.co/rFlQtyQS81
  • Canadian Dollar snapped a three-week losing streak after USD/CAD stalled at key technical resistance. Get your CAD weekly forecast from @MBForex here: https://t.co/BPHuKecwnz https://t.co/73OmuCKfU9
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/KzhQnGiLyt
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here: https://t.co/7t4BzmLg8w https://t.co/cuneuJNZlH
  • Get your snapshot update of the of top level exchanges and key index performance from around the globe here: https://t.co/d8Re5anlG5 https://t.co/danCiP5vqK
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/JhYoQ7I19K
  • The Nasdaq 100 index is aiming to breach a key resistance level at 14,950 for a second time. A successful attempt may open the door to further gains, although the MACD indicator flags signs of weakness. Get your equities forecast from @margaretyjy here: https://t.co/BEYupi32qB https://t.co/PWeXE8tZVY
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/t34kotPE8R
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Capped by Resistance Ahead of FOMC

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Capped by Resistance Ahead of FOMC

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Canadian Dollarupdated technical trade levels - Weekly Chart
  • USD/CAD rally exhausts into technical resistance- risk for correction within broader uptrend
  • Critical support 1.2313- Key resistance 1.2774
Advertisement

The Canadian Dollar is poised to snap a three- week losing streak against the US Dollar with USD/CAD down more than 0.2% to trade at 1.2580 ahead of the New York close on Friday. The losses come on the back of a major reversal off technical resistance and while the broader outlook remains constructive, the advance may be vulnerable heading into the close of the month. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD weekly technical price charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie technical setup and more.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Weekly

USD/CAD Chart

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Notes:In my last Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that the USD/CAD breakout had extended into a, “key technical resistance range at 1.2579-1.2634- a region defined by the 2018 objective yearly open and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 decline. We’re on the lookout for possible price inflection off this threshold….A topside breach / close above the median-line (blue) / yearly open at 1.2713 would be needed to mark resumption with such a scenario exposing 52-week moving average / 2021 high-week close at 1.2762/74 and the yearly highs at 1.2881.” Price briefly registered and intraweek high at 1.2807 before reversing sharply with Loonie poised to close the week back within the 1.2579-1.2634 resistance zone. Was that a near-term exhaustion high?

The immediate focus heading into the start of the week will be on possible topside exhaustion while below this resistance threshold. Initial weekly support rests with the May trendline backed closely by the 1.24-handle and the 61.8% retracement at 1.2312- both zones of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. Ultimately, a breach / close above 1.2774 is needed to mark resumption with such a scenario exposing subsequent resistance objectives at the 2020 yearly open / 38.2% retracement at 1.2975-1.3023.

Bottom line: The USD/CAD rally exhausted into uptrend resistance at the yearly high-week close this week- bulls may be at risk near-term. From a trading standpoint, rallies should be limited to the yearly open at 1.2713IF the correction interpretation is correct – ultimately a deeper pullback may offer more favorable opportunities closer to trend support with a breach / close higher exposing objectives into 1.30. Keep in mind the FOMC interest rate decision is on tap next week – stay nimble. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Price Outlookfor a closer look at the near-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

USD/CAD Sentiment
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/CAD - the ratio stands at +2.28 (69.50% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading
  • Long positions are8.95% higher than yesterday and 30.47% higher from last week
  • Short positions are unchanged than yesterday and 31.76% lower from last week.
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

US / Canada Economic Calendar

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Capped by Resistance Ahead of FOMC

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Index Forecast: Aiming at Breakout to Test All-Time Highs
Nasdaq 100 Index Forecast: Aiming at Breakout to Test All-Time Highs
2021-07-24 10:00:00
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Could Get Put to the Test This Week
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Could Get Put to the Test This Week
2021-07-23 20:00:00
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-22 09:00:00
Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook Took a Big Hit
Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook Took a Big Hit
2021-07-21 08:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish