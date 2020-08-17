0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-17 12:30:00
EUR/USD Rate Approaches 2020 High as RSI Retains Upward Trend
2020-08-17 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Up Despite OPEC+ Output Rise, Demand Drop
2020-08-17 06:16:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-16 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-17 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-16 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Levels to Watch as Rebound from August Low Unravels
2020-08-17 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-16 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-17 12:30:00
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 and GBP/NZD Outlooks - UK Weekly Webinar
2020-08-17 12:07:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook: Record Decline in Japanese GDP, Key USDJPY levels
2020-08-17 10:00:00
GBP/USD, USDJPY & More – USD Charts For Next Week
2020-08-14 12:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to review the setups we're tracking into the open of the week! https://t.co/chKtG7ezG9
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins on DailyFX! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/5uSWKoLkd6 https://t.co/08EEvbuumx
  • Join @MBForex at 8:30 AM ET/12:30 PM GMT for his weekly strategy #webinar Register here: https://t.co/VAnAfZU02T https://t.co/xctdUPQJRT
  • China's cabinet says will guide lending rates lower
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-17
  • Tune in to @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for insight on major event risk in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/X8TIhpKxtF https://t.co/l52zcC1Fyc
  • The Canadian Dollar gained with government bond yields. Might USD/CAD find its way to current 2020 lows? Canada’s benchmark stock index, the TSX Composite, faces the March high.Get your $USDCAD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/0Ba8E2S7vC https://t.co/I0zgg195Wh
  • Tune in to @nickcawley1 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to prepare for key UK events and markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/xewSeUoDaT https://t.co/wHBtKOmjHe
  • Missed today's Cross-Market Weekly Outlook webinar? See the recording here - https://t.co/1xs4dxz44q #FOMC #USD #stocks #Gold
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings

Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings

2020-08-17 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Justin McQueen, Peter Hanks, Daniel Moss, Daniel Dubrovsky, Michael Boutros, Dimitri Zabelin, Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Margaret Yang,
Share:

In financial markets, gold suffered the worst week in 5 months. This is as the Dow Jones outpaced the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100. Longer-dated government bond yields from the developed world accelerated higher, perhaps speaking to rising confidence in the broader economic outlook and creeping inflation expectations.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

In foreign exchange markets, the haven-linked US Dollar inched slightly lower. The Canadian Dollar took the spot as one of the best-performing major currencies. The New Zealand Dollar suffered this past week as the RBNZ left rates unchanged but left the door open to the option of implementing negative rates.

Initially, a key event risk heading into the new week was a 6-month review of the US-China phase one trade deal. But that has been postponed indefinitely according to people familiar with the matter. With that in mind, the week ahead is fairly light in economic event risk. Major US retailers like Walmart, Target and Home Depot will report earnings.

Japan’s second-quarter GDP print will offer further insight into the state of global economic health. This is as the Fed and ECB release the minutes of their latest monetary policy meetings. Global equity markets remain overall jubilant despite the ongoing stalemate between politicians in the US over a second fiscal package. What else is in store for markets in the week ahead?

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Are retail traders leaning into momentum or fighting it?
Get My Guide

Discover your trading personality to help find optimal forms of analyzing financial markets

Fundamental Forecasts:

Euro May Rise if Q2 GDP and PMI Data Reinforce Recovery Hopes

The Euro may rise if preliminary Q2 GDP data and PMI statistics shows a brighter than-expected-picture and kindle hopes of a smoother recovery.

Dow Jones Faces Pressure as Inflation Bets with the US Dollar

The Dow Jones Industrial Average may face increasing selling pressure after the stock index moved back to the pre-Covid levels. A rising inflation outlook may lead to a less-dovish Fed and thus a stronger US Dollar.

USD/MXN Week Ahead: Is The Upside In The Mexican Peso Sustainable?

USD/MXN breaks below downtrend support as Banxico cuts rates to help restart the economy

Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: Crude Oil Stalls Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Upside in Crude Oil struggling ahead of OPEC meeting. Cartel likely to maintain wait and see approach.

Gold Price Outlook: Will XAU/USD Brush off Worst Week in 5 Months?

Gold prices suffered the worst week in 5 months, is this the beginning of a new trend? The short-term outlook still seems to favor the upside on cheap global borrowing costs.

US Dollar Price Forecast: Stimulus Deadlock, China Row Boost USD

The US Dollar may rise, buoyed by haven demand as fiscal stimulus talks stagnate and swelling tensions between Washington and Beijing sink trade talks.

Technical Forecasts:

Gold Price Forecast: Calls for a Top are Premature Even if Right

Gold had some big moves last week, and while vol is expected to die down a bit, it will be important to see if gold can hold its ground in the coming days/weeks…

Sterling Price Outlook: Pound Rally Stalls into Uptrend Resistance

The Sterling breakout remains vulnerable as price continues to contract below trend resistance. Here are the levels that matter on the weekly chart.

Dow Jones, S&P 500 & FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

A handful of equity markets made key technical moves last week that could open the door for bullish continuations. Here are the levels to watch in the week ahead

US DOLLAR WEEKLY PERFORMANCE AGAINST CURRENCIES AND GOLD

US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Yen, Pound, Aussie, Loonie, Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-16 16:00:00
Dow Jones Faces Pressure as Inflation Bets Rise with the US Dollar
Dow Jones Faces Pressure as Inflation Bets Rise with the US Dollar
2020-08-16 12:00:00
USD/MXN Week Ahead: Is The Upside In The Mexican Peso Sustainable?
USD/MXN Week Ahead: Is The Upside In The Mexican Peso Sustainable?
2020-08-16 04:00:00
Euro May Rise if Q2 GDP and PMI Data Reinforce Recovery Hopes
Euro May Rise if Q2 GDP and PMI Data Reinforce Recovery Hopes
2020-08-16 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
GBP/JPY
Bullish
AUD/NZD
EUR/USD
Bearish
FTSE 100
Bullish
GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.