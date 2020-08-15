0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Price Action Awaits US Retail Figures
2020-08-14 09:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Topping? EUR/AUD May Rise as EUR/CAD Falls
2020-08-14 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Brace for Impact with US-Iran Tensions Brewing
2020-08-14 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Brace for Impact with US-Iran Tensions Brewing
2020-08-13 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 & FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-15 04:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Index Falls on Consumer Sentiment Report
2020-08-14 14:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Calls for a Top are Premature Even if Right
2020-08-14 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Selloff Stops at Pandemic Trend Support - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-08-13 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, USDJPY & More – USD Charts For Next Week
2020-08-14 12:05:00
British Pound Latest - Lockdown Measures Unwound, Brexit Common Ground, GBP/USD Bolstered
2020-08-14 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, USDJPY & More – USD Charts For Next Week
2020-08-14 12:05:00
USD/JPY Rate May Fall on Disappointing US Retail Sales Data
2020-08-14 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Take a closer look visually at the most influential global importers and exporters here: https://t.co/1G7CRsegRX https://t.co/i342ipPuvW
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/tHp0Nb3Tr5
  • USD/JPY is bucking the trend in USD weakness, tentatively putting it on a path towards higher levels. Get your $USDJPY technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/RnrBCFE3gt https://t.co/hTSdTcIwZY
  • The Canadian Dollar gained with government bond yields. Might USD/CAD find its way to current 2020 lows? Canada’s benchmark stock index, the TSX Composite, faces the March high.Get your $USDCAD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/0Ba8E2S7vC https://t.co/JLUTzF6xlY
  • IG Client Sentiment is warning that the S&P 500, gold prices and AUD/USD could fall ahead as upside exposure accumulates. What are key technical levels to watch for next? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/YsBypn73vy https://t.co/erPb9HMRVc
  • The US Dollar could be readying to rise against the Singapore Dollar and Indonesian Rupiah ahead. Will USD/PHP and USD/MYR also follow this outlook? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/xvMPZha5SB https://t.co/P9QLmnY1Fg
  • The Euro has been struggling to maintain its upside momentum. Is EUR/USD readying to turn lower? EUR/AUD may be aiming to rise, but has EUR/CAD topped? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/vlJM3iQIYS https://t.co/8FGl10wDto
  • Third consecutive weekly gain in the #SP500 as of today's close, rising 0.63% #Fed balance sheet gained by 0.18% over the same period after shrinking -0.06% previously Generally speaking, the size of the b/s has remained more or less unchanged for a month https://t.co/0TrEA5RGmA
  • The outlook for gold might look a little tenuous at the moment, but this won’t be the first time a strong bull market has shown signs of a potential top due to short-term price action. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/N8a84hRnHN https://t.co/jCEkFzCxEr
  • Well, I don't know who has had it worse this week: Barca or Kodak
Dow Jones, S&P 500 & FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Dow Jones, S&P 500 & FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

2020-08-15 04:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Price Outlooks:

  • The Dow Jones poked above resistance to establish a fresh high that might allow for further gains
  • The S&P 500 stands narrowly beneath all-time highs, a key psychological landmark
  • Elsewhere, the FTSE 100 saw a tumultuous trading week as resistance worked to stall a break out

Dow Jones Technical Forecast

Outlook: Bullish

The Dow Jones stepped timidly above its June high last week to establish a new post-covid peak around the 28,000 level, an encouraging development for those in pursuit of a bullish continuation. That said, price action undoubtedly slowed after price surpassed the June peak, evidenced by tiny candlesticks to finish the week. While the lack of enthusiasm might warrant concern in the shorter-term, the establishment of a new high is a positive technical development for the medium term in my opinion.

Dow Jones Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January 2020 – August 2020)

Dow Jones Price Chart

To that end, pullbacks from the current altitude could look for support at the June peak, the Fibonacci level at 26,883 and, perhaps most importantly, the rising trendline from mid-May. The line is derived from a series of higher-lows that have helped create a bullish technical backdrop.

Starts in:
Live now:
Aug 19
( 15:08 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Weekly Stock Market Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Therefore, declines in the near future may serve as healthy consolidation unless a break beneath the trendline and the late-July swing-low occurs, which would then warrant a reassessment of the technical outlook. All in all, the technical backdrop is encouraging for a continuation higher, but prudent strategy may suggest patience until a more advantageous entry point presents itself.

S&P 500 Technical Forecast

Outlook: Neutral

The S&P 500 finds itself in similar standing. Creeping just beneath the index’s all-time high around 2,397, price has almost fully recovered from the covid crash and a confident breach above prior peaks might open the door for a continuation higher. That said, the breach has been anything but confident as price meandered through the same price range for much of last week.

S&P 500 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (February 2020 – August 2020)

S&P 500 Chart

Consequently, the S&P 500 appears vulnerable with its current standing – just like the Dow Jones – as both are knocking on the door of new levels, but neither is doing so with a lot of confidence or enthusiasm – which does not bode well for a potential follow-through.

With that in mind, I would again suggest patience if looking to trade the US indices as the current risk-reward profile is not particularly enticing in my view. Should a modest pullback occur, it would allow for more attractive entry points while offering much-needed consolidation after weeks of nearly unabated gains, given that the pullback did not materially change the technical picture.

FTSE 100 Technical Forecast

Outlook: Neutral

If in pursuit of material technical changes, the FTSE 100 is assuredly not the index to consult. However, it may present a prime opportunity for range traders as the technical formation that has been present since mid-June displayed its influence once again last week.

FTSE 100 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (May 2020 – August 2020)

FTSE 100 Index

After a better than expected UK GDP reading helped spark a rally last week, it appeared as though the FTSE 100 may have finally found the spark necessary to break out of the confines of its horizontal trading range. Evidently, resistance around the 6,300 level was unwilling to yield to bullish intentions, leading to a quick reversal lower for the FTSE 100 which seems to have found some support near the Fibonacci level at 6,065.

Top 8 Forex Trading Strategies and their Pros and Cons

While the initial move looked promising, the abrupt turn lower helps highlight the strength of the current technical formation which could provide an attractive opportunity for range traders. Either way, it seems as though the FTSE 100 is unwilling to break higher at this time, so the forecast for the coming weeks remains neutral until the technical pattern can be broken. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Calls for a Top are Premature Even if Right
Gold Price Forecast: Calls for a Top are Premature Even if Right
2020-08-14 16:00:00
S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for Week Ahead (Charts)
S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for Week Ahead (Charts)
2020-08-09 12:00:00
USD/MXN Week Ahead: Sentiment Will Focus on Sino-US Tensions Ahead of Banxico Meeting
USD/MXN Week Ahead: Sentiment Will Focus on Sino-US Tensions Ahead of Banxico Meeting
2020-08-09 04:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Eyes a Test of the Neckline Support Level
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Eyes a Test of the Neckline Support Level
2020-08-08 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
US 500
Bullish
FTSE 100
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.