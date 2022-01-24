Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors & Commodities
- Technical setups we’re tracking into the weekly / monthly / yearly open
- Updated trade levels on the US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX, Bitcoin and more!
Market Sell-off Threatens Larger Correction- FOMC Takes Center Stage
The recent market sell-off has inflicted significant technical damage on the major indices and the levels are clear heading into the FOMC interest rate decision this week. The US Dollar also remains poised with the recent rally approaching initial resistance levels early in the week- we’re looking for possible near-term inflection here with Loonie, Euro and Aussie at key technical pivot zones. Buckle-up!
In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar Index (DXY),EUR/USD, Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAU/USD), USD/CAD, S&P 500 (SPX), Nasdaq (NDX), AUD/USD, NZD/USD, GBP/USD, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Crude Oil (WTI), CAD/JPY, USD/JPY, and EUR/CHF.
