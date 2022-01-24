News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-01-24 15:00:00
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
Euro Holds Ground as Asset Allocations Unfold Ahead of the Fed. Can EUR/USD Rally?
2022-01-24 06:00:00
Short USDJPY and Nasdaq 100–Dow Ratio on the Same Risk Reprieve: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-24 12:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast Turning Ugly
2022-01-22 07:00:00
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
Gold Price Setup: Bullion bulls lead the way, XAU/USD Levels
2022-01-24 16:00:00
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jan 07, 2022 when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.
2022-01-24 15:23:00
Short USDJPY and Nasdaq 100–Dow Ratio on the Same Risk Reprieve: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-24 12:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will the Fed Derail the Dollar Rebound?
2022-01-23 16:00:00
U.S. Equities continue to get hit, Dow Jones now down more than 1,000 points

Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels

Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors & Commodities

Market Sell-off Threatens Larger Correction- FOMC Takes Center Stage

The recent market sell-off has inflicted significant technical damage on the major indices and the levels are clear heading into the FOMC interest rate decision this week. The US Dollar also remains poised with the recent rally approaching initial resistance levels early in the week- we’re looking for possible near-term inflection here with Loonie, Euro and Aussie at key technical pivot zones. Buckle-up!

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar Index (DXY),EUR/USD, Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAU/USD), USD/CAD, S&P 500 (SPX), Nasdaq (NDX), AUD/USD, NZD/USD, GBP/USD, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Crude Oil (WTI), CAD/JPY, USD/JPY, and EUR/CHF.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

