Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Exhaustion- Cable Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: Next Leg Lower Beginning? Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-01-14 20:00:00
Euro Boosted by US Dollar Decline as Markets Price In Fed Rate Hikes. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-01-14 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI at Risk of Brief Pullback Before the Next Leg Higher
2022-01-15 13:00:00
Crude Oil Surges as US Dollar Wilts Under CPI Burden. Where to Next for WTI?
2022-01-13 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2022-01-15 07:00:00
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2022-01-12 16:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Tracks January Opening Range Going Into Fed Blackout Period
2022-01-15 17:00:00
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Trading Around Big Resistance
2022-01-14 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Exhaustion- Cable Levels
2022-01-15 20:00:00
UK Economy Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels: Nov GDP + 0.9%
2022-01-14 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What Drives the Dollar, Breaks the Nasdaq 100 in Quiet Before FOMC Storm?
2022-01-15 04:30:00
Dollar Slides and Nasdaq 100 Reverses as Fed Officials Lean Into March Hike
2022-01-14 04:30:00
More View more
Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Exhaustion- Cable Levels

Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Exhaustion- Cable Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Sterling (GBP/USD) Technical Price Outlook: Neutral

  • Sterling technical trade level update – Weekly Chart
  • GBP/USD breakout runs into key technical confluence at the 52-week moving average
  • Weekly resistance 1.3746 (key), 1.3835 – support 1.3567, 1.3494-1.3529 (key)
Advertisement

The British Pound has now surged more than 4.3% off the December 2021 low against the US Dollar with GBP/USD stretching into confluent technical resistance on Thursday. The advance may be vulnerable here in the days ahead and we’ll be looking for support next week to validate this potential price breakout. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Sterling technical setup and more.

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Weekly

Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Exhaustion- Cable Levels

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Notes:In my last Sterling Technical Forecast we noted that GBP/USD was approaching weekly resistance at, “the upper parallel of the descending pitchfork we’ve been tracking off the 2021 highs / 2017 swing high at 1.3658- a breach / weekly close above this threshold is needed to keep the immediate rally viable with such a scenario exposing confluent resistance around the 52-week moving average near ~1.3750s.” A topside breach yesterday registered a high today at 1.3749 – time for exhaustion?

The focus is on possible near-term inflection up here with the immediate advance vulnerable while below. Weekly support rests with the 2017 high-week close / 2022 yearly open at 1.3494-1.3529 – a weekly close below this threshold would suggest this may have been a larger flush-out and would shift the focus towards resumption for the broader downtrend. A topside breach / close above this key resistance threshold is needed to validate a larger reversal with such a scenario exposing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the May decline at 1.3835 and the 2018 high-week close at 1.3997 – both areas of interest for possible topside exhaustion IF reached.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom Line:Sterling has stretched into confluent resistance and while this breakout does threaten a larger advance, the immediate rally may be vulnerable while below 1.3746- watch the weekly close. From at trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops – losses should be limited to the February low at 1.3567 IF price is heading higher on this stretch. I’ll publish an updated Sterling Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

Sterling Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart

Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Exhaustion- Cable Levels
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short GBP/USD - the ratio stands at -1.59 (38.54% of traders are long) – typically bullish reading
  • Long positions are 1.52% higher than yesterday and 13.57% lower from last week
  • Short positions are4.63% higher than yesterday and 37.73% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

UK / US Economic Calendar

Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Exhaustion- Cable Levels

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI at Risk of Brief Pullback Before the Next Leg Higher
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI at Risk of Brief Pullback Before the Next Leg Higher
2022-01-15 13:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Forecasts for the Week Ahead
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2022-01-15 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Bounce or Break?
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Bounce or Break?
2022-01-15 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Trading Around Big Resistance
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Trading Around Big Resistance
2022-01-14 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR