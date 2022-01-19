Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Breakout Levels

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: AUD/USD Weekly Trade Levels

Australian Dollar technical trade level update - Weekly Chart

AUD/USD carves monthly opening-range around yearly open- breakout pending

Resistance 7270, 7380-7413, 7531 (key) - Support 7115, 6991-7016 (critical)

Advertisement

The Australian Dollar is attempting to mark a second consecutive weekly advance against the US Dollar this week with AUD/USD carving out a well defined monthly opening-range around the yearly open. The December recovery may be vulnerable in the days ahead and we’re looking for a breakout to offer guidance on our medium-term direction bias. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD weekly price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie technical setup and more.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Weekly

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Notes: The Australian Dollar rebounded off key support in December at the November 2020 low / 2020 yearly open at 6991-7016 with Aussie rallying nearly 4% into the close of the year. Since then, AUD/USD has been trading within a 2.59% range with the January opening-range preserved around the yearly open- the focus is on a breakout for guidance in the days ahead.

Yearly open resistance stands at 7270 with a break of the highs exposing the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021 yearly range / 100% extension of the December advance at 7380-7413 and the 52-week moving average at ~7470. Ultimately a breach / close above the 7531 pivot zone is needed to validate a breakout of the 2021 downtrend. Initial support is rests with the 61.8% retracement of the December advance at 7115 – weakness beyond this threshold is would once again expose key support at 6991-7016 (look for a larger reaction there IF reached).

Bottom line: The Australian Dollar recovery may be vulnerable while below the yearly open here. From a trading standpoint, the focus is on a break of the January range for guidance- losses should be limited to 7115 IF price is heading higher.I’ll publish an updated Australian Dollar Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment – AUD/USD Price Chart

A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long AUD /USD - the ratio stands at +1.60 (61.60% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading

Long positions are 5.85% higher than yesterday and 9.63% higher from last week

Short positions are 11.88% lower than yesterday and 24.43% lower from last week

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Key Australia / US Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex