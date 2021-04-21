News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update- Technical Outlook for USD Majors, Gold & Oil
2021-04-21 16:30:00
EUR/USD Fails to Test March High as ECB Boosts PEPP for Second Week
2021-04-21 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update- Technical Outlook for USD Majors, Gold & Oil
2021-04-21 16:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall on Rising Stockpiles and Viral Resurgence
2021-04-21 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 21:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update- Technical Outlook for USD Majors, Gold & Oil
2021-04-21 16:30:00
Gold Price Outlook - Rally Aided by Positive Moving Average Crossover
2021-04-21 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update- Technical Outlook for USD Majors, Gold & Oil
2021-04-21 16:30:00
British Pound Outlook: UK Inflation, Producer Price Data Positive for GBP
2021-04-21 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update- Technical Outlook for USD Majors, Gold & Oil
2021-04-21 16:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2021-04-20 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US 20yr Treasury Auction: - High Yield 2.144%, WI 2.153% (prev. 2.29%) - Bid/Cover 2.42 (prev. 2.51) - 17.74% allotted at high $USD
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.20%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 67.57%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/tvymgzx8Cp
  • The US Dollar has dropped to an intraday low after attempting to move higher today. The $DXY rose as high as the 91.40 level before meeting resistance and dropping back lower, now trading around 91.15. $USD https://t.co/9kXnkLUlCZ
  • Mid-Week Market Update- Technical Outlook for $USD Majors, #Gold & #Oil and more! -(Webinar Archive)- https://t.co/lsXyrQRp6I
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.35% Gold: 0.73% Oil - US Crude: -1.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LpTHYUKJLx
  • Seems the WallStreetBets crowd is talking about the 'typical' top speculative listings - top 2 is the $SPY S&P 500 ETF and the Netflix ($NFLX) post earnings. And number 3 is the Reddit board OG GameStop https://t.co/1BjEVbMDYC
  • Myth or fact? One thing is for sure, there are a lot of misconceptions about trading. Knowing the difference between common trading myths and the reality is essential to long-term success. Find out about these 'myths' here: https://t.co/EDvQdHfIPm https://t.co/oDzWIyV6AP
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.98% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.52% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.35% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/8H7ly6RTkq
  • $USDCAD dropped sharply lower today as the Canadian Dollar strengthened following the BoC's tapering announcement. The pair dropped by over 100 pips, falling from above 1.2600 to below 1.2500. $USD $CAD #BOC https://t.co/MU3fk5XUqt
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.64% Wall Street: 0.57% Germany 30: 0.18% France 40: 0.16% FTSE 100: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/hn1ydl5H6W
Mid-Week Market Update- Technical Outlook for USD Majors, Gold & Oil

Mid-Week Market Update- Technical Outlook for USD Majors, Gold & Oil

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Update on USD Majors / Commodities

Advertisement

US Dollar: Bear Market Rebound or Reversal? Gold Bulls Eye 1804

In Monday’s Weekly Strategy Webinar we highlighted the threat of downside exhaustion in the US Dollar as numerous Majors stretched into critical technical pivot zones. Indeed the index did register a low at key support early in the week with the immediate focus on this near-term recovery. A notable post-BoC reversal in the Canadian Dollar during the webinar has already marked an outside-day reversal covering the entire monthly range – look for the breakout into the close of the week. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, US Treasuries (10yr), VIX, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, Crude Oil (WTI), USD/JPY, and EUR/JPY.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 26
( 12:04 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2021-04-20 20:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-19 14:46:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
Live Data Coverage: March Canada Jobs Report w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Live Data Coverage: March Canada Jobs Report w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-04-09 11:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
GBP/USD
Mixed
EUR/USD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Bearish
Oil - Brent Crude
Gold
Bullish