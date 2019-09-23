We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver Prices Shoot Higher While Gold Lags, EURUSD Feels for a Low
2019-09-23 19:24:00
EUR/USD: Euro Wilts on Woeful PMI Data, ECB’s Draghi Speaks
2019-09-23 16:47:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD & Gold
2019-09-23 16:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Drops, USD/CAD Rejects Key Resistance - US Market Open
2019-09-23 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD & Gold
2019-09-23 16:00:00
EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report
2019-09-23 09:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver Prices Shoot Higher While Gold Lags, EURUSD Feels for a Low
2019-09-23 19:24:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD & Gold
2019-09-23 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stocks Mixed As Oil Prices Rise, US, China to Keep Talking On Trade
2019-09-23 05:55:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on ECB Commentary, US PMI Data
2019-09-23 04:59:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Chart Forecast: BTCUSD Awaits Pennant Breakout
2019-09-20 17:10:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
More View more
Notice

DailyFX PLUS Content Now Available Freely to all DailyFX Users

Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.12% France 40: 0.07% Wall Street: 0.02% US 500: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/iOAS8HLUQF
  • #Commodity Update: #CrudeOil: 58.42 (+0.57%) #NatGas: 2.562 (+0.27%) #Gold: 1,531.05 (+1.05%) #Silver: 18.733 (+4.95%) #Copper: 2.614 (+0.29%) #Soybeans: 891.38 (+0.95%) #Wheat: 481.62 (-0.49%)
  • Brexit fears are showing through Pound volatility again. Here is the $GBPUSD overlaid with the CBOE's BPVIX: https://t.co/rUlALKXePE
  • RT @eucopresident: No breakthrough. No breakdown. No time to lose. #Brexit https://t.co/nUhqUilVXq
  • Daly: We're seeing trade policy uncertainty dent investment #Fed
  • Daly: Businesses are worried about slower global growth and face geopolitical as well as trade uncertainty #Fed
  • Fed's Daly: The economy is in a good place $SPX #Fed
  • $EURUSD plunged below 1.1000 after September Eurozone PMI data disappoints. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/Crz7ERsNkX https://t.co/9zWvezqxXF
  • #FX Update: $EURUSD 1.0994 (-0.23%) $GBPUSD 1.2434 (-0.29%) $USDJPY 107.45 (-0.10%) $AUDUSD 0.6771 (+0.09%) $USDCAD 1.3258 (-0.05%) $USDCHF 0.9897 (-0.13%)
  • $EURJPY: Sellers took the initiative and pressed the pair lower eying a test of the low end of current trading zone 117.30 – 119.78. Get your #technicalanalysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/fm8ks8JQY8 https://t.co/Hhlf96uBBC
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD & Gold

Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD & Gold

2019-09-23 16:00:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

US Dollar Recovery at Critical Resistance Barrier – Gold Prices Face Moment of Truth

The US Dollar and Gold are approaching key inflections zones on this rally and the battle lines are drawn into the start of the week. In this webinar we review updated technical setups on DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold (XAU/USD), AUD/USD, USD/JPY, SPX (S&P 500), GBP/USD, USD/CHF, NZD/USD.

Why does the average trader lose? Avoid these Mistakes in your trading

Key Trade Levels in Focus

US Dollar – DXY testing big resistance early in the week at 98.83/94- looking for a reaction up here at downtrend resistance with the near-term recovery at risk while below. Weekly open support at 98.50 with a break below 98.19 needed to fuel a leg lower in the Dollar. A topside breach exposes the 2017 uncovered close at 99.98.

EUR/USD – Looking for support / a low ahead of 1.0956 IF Euro is heading higher. Weekly open resistance at 1.1016 with a breach above 1.1073 needed to shift the broader focus higher. A downside break exposes the yearly lows at 1.0926.

USD/CAD – The USD/CAD price rally remains vulnerable sub 1.3307. Weekly open support at 1.3258 with a break there exposing 1.3222 and the 1.32-handle- both areas of interest for possible exhaustion IF reached. A topside breach targets the 61.8% retracement at 1.3355.

GBP/USD – Sterling posted a reversal candle off downtrend resistance last week and we’re looking for exhaustion on a deeper pullback. Initial support at 1.2380 – look for a reaction there IF reached. Resistance at the 1.25-handle with a breach above 1.2560 needed to fuel the next leg higher.

GoldGold prices are testing a critical resistance pivot at 1522/26 – a topside breach / close is needed to keep the immediate long-bias viable targeting 1558. Failure here would shift the focus back towards 1511 and 1494/97 – look for a bigger reaction there IF reached.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Key Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Silver Prices Shoot Higher While Gold Lags, EURUSD Feels for a Low
Silver Prices Shoot Higher While Gold Lags, EURUSD Feels for a Low
2019-09-23 19:24:00
FX Price Action Setups post-FOMC: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF
FX Price Action Setups post-FOMC: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF
2019-09-19 19:01:00
Pre-FOMC Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF, AUD/USD
Pre-FOMC Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF, AUD/USD
2019-09-17 19:00:00
EURUSD, EURAUD, Gold Price Charts & More
EURUSD, EURAUD, Gold Price Charts & More
2019-09-17 11:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Gold
Bullish
GBP/USD
Mixed
USD/CAD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Bullish
USD/CHF
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.