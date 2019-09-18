Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Rally at Resistance into FOMC
- USD/CAD eyes downtrend resistance ahead of FOMC – rally at risk sub-1.3288
- Check out our 2019 projections in our Free DailyFX USD Trading Forecasts
- Join Michael for Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
The Canadian Dollar is down more than 0.28% against the US Dollar since the start of the week with the recent price rally taking Loonie within striking distance of near-term down-trend resistance heading into the FOMC interest rate decision later today. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Euro price setup and more.
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide
Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily
Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview
Technical Outlook: In my last Canadian Dollar Price Outlook we noted to look for a reaction as USD/CAD was approaching near-term resistance at 1.3258/58- “A breach would likely fuel an accelerated rally exposing subsequent topside resistance objectives at 1.3288 with broader bearish invalidation at 1.3306.” Price registered a high at 1.33 this week before pulling back with daily resistance steady at the upper parallel / 61.8% retracement at 1.3288- a close above this threshold is needed to keep the near-term long-bias viable.
Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD 120min
Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview
Notes: A closer low at Loonie price action sees USD/CAD continuing to trade within the confines of a descending pitchfork formation extending off the August / September highs with breach above the medina-line late-last week fueling a rally towards the upper parallels. Initial resistance steady at the 1.3284/88 with a breach above 1.3306 needed to validate a breakout.
Support rests with the weekly open / 50% retracement at 1.3217/20 backed by the confluence support around 1.32- a break below this level would be needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend targeting the 1.3145/55 pivot zone.
For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy
Bottom line: Loonie has carved a well-defined weekly opening-range just below downslope resistance heading into the FOMC later today. From a trading standpoint, the recovery remains vulnerable while within this formation- look for possible exhaustion on a stretch towards 1.3284/88 IF reached, targeting a break of the weekly lows. A close above 1.3307 would shift the focus back towards 1.3355. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term USD/CAD technical
Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart
- A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short USD/CAD - the ratio stands at -1.63 (38.0% of traders are long) – bullish reading
- Long positions are unchanged than yesterday and 29.5% lower from last week
- Short positions are1.2% lower than yesterday and 11.9% higher from last week
- We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise. Yet, traders are less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/CAD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
See how shifts in Loonie retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!
---
Key US / Canada Data Releases
Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.
Active Trade Setups
- Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Breakout Potential into FOMC
- Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Targets- Battle Lines Drawn
- Swiss Franc Price Outlook: USD/CHF Rally Grinds into Trend Resistance
- Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Recovery Remains Vulnerable- GLD Levels
- Near-term Trade Setups in USD/CAD, GBP/USD & USD/CHF
- Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Rally Stalls– GBP/USD Levels
- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX
Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.