EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-03 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-03 20:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- NFP Trade Levels
2021-11-03 19:45:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-03 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunge Exposes Trend Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-11-03 19:45:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- NFP Trade Levels
2021-11-03 19:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- NFP Trade Levels
2021-11-03 19:45:00
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- NFP Trade Levels
2021-11-03 19:45:00
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
Breaking news

FOMC Announces its Taper After Two-Day Meeting at a $15Bln Per Month

Real Time News
  • USD/JPY continues to consolidate within a bull flag formation as longer-dated US Treasury yields remain under pressure. Get your $USDJPY market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/Dc5rUvlDHN https://t.co/7ORomzFpgY
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.11% Gold: -0.87% Oil - US Crude: -0.96% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/7XN2QRbbmM
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 82.17%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.79%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/4KEwbgyjQ6
  • Gold Price Forecast: #Gold Plunge Exposes Trend Support- $XAUUSD Levels - https://t.co/Ywi88IPasI
  • FX markets in flux with no discernible trends after #FOMC going to focus on some of the nuances of the market and what makes it unique next week at the Expo with @IGcom details 👇 https://t.co/3Fme2mM4BY
  • RT @RiskReversal: This week on the Macro SetUp (sponsored by @IG_US and powered by @openexc) @GuyAdami and I are a bit geeked up about the…
  • RT @IG_US: Join IG for our Forex Trading Summit November 9th! Our interactive trading summit features industry experts teaching you all thi…
  • Crude fresh three week lows, touching below the 80 handle #oott $CL_F https://t.co/Qbnhi37zxf https://t.co/bywhVDvBRl
  • FX markets in flux with no discernible trends after #FOMC going to focus on some of the nuances of the market and what makes it unique next week at the Expo with @IGcom, details 👇 https://t.co/O5fklkJRJn
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.60% France 40: 0.46% Germany 30: 0.43% FTSE 100: 0.37% Wall Street: 0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/OzYTfIkKUx
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunge Exposes Trend Support- XAU/USD Levels

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunge Exposes Trend Support- XAU/USD Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Gold Technical Price Forecast: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels

Gold prices are on the defensive for the second consecutive week with XAU/USD down more than 1% ahead of New York close on Wednesday. The decline is now approaching longer-term uptrend support and the focus is on a possible exhaustion-low in the weeks ahead. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD weekly technical chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Gold Weekly PriceOutlook we noted to be on the XAU/USD rally was, "approaching some major resistance objectives and while the broader focus does remain higher, we’re looking for possible inflection off one of these zones.” The first level of interest was around ~1805- a region defined by the 52-week moving average and the trendline off the late-May & 2020 swing lows (purple). Gold registered an intra-week high at 1813 before turning lower with price now off more 3% from the highs- we’re on the lookout for support.

Initial weekly support rests at the 61.8% Fibonacciretracement of the late-September rally at 1757 backed by the broader 61.8% retracement of the broader August rally at 1738- losses should be limited by this threshodl IF price is indeed heading higher. Initial weekly resistance remains with the 52-week moving average (currently ~1804) backed by the 61.8% retracement of the May decline at 1825 and the yearly high-week close at 1849- a topside breach / close above this threshold is needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend in Gold.

Bottom line: A multi-month consolidation in Gold is taking shape just above broader uptrend support. From a trading standpoint, be on the lookout for downside exhaustion ahead of 1738 in the weeks ahead with a breach above 1849 ultimately needed to fuel the next leg higher towards 1900. Stay nimble into Friday’s US Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) report with the release likely to spur some volatility here. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trade levels

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Retail Positioning - GC Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +3.33 (76.92% of traders are long) – typically bearishreading
  • Long positions are12.20% higher than yesterday and 3.61% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 24.44% lower than yesterday and 10.78% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

Key Data Releases – Economic Calendar

Key Data Releases - Economic Calendar

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Levels & Lines to Watch
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Levels & Lines to Watch
2021-11-03 14:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Outlining Opportunity
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Outlining Opportunity
2021-11-03 13:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Brewing- FOMC, NFP on Tap
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Brewing- FOMC, NFP on Tap
2021-11-02 18:00:00
Gold Price & Silver Technical Analysis: Testing Near-term Uptrends
Gold Price & Silver Technical Analysis: Testing Near-term Uptrends
2021-11-02 13:00:00
