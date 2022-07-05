News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-05 14:00:00
Euro Falls to Lowest Level Since 2002, EUR/USD Risks Parity
2022-07-05 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Technical Forecast: WTI Spills Lower- Correction Levels
2022-07-05 18:30:00
Cross Asset Forecasts for Q3 2022
2022-07-05 12:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Red as Sentiment Sours, US-China Optimism Fades
2022-07-05 13:30:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Edge Higher as Markets Find Composure
2022-07-04 14:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Major Drop in Sight as XAU/USD Tests Key Support
2022-07-05 11:40:00
Cross Asset Forecasts for Q3 2022
2022-07-05 02:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid Resign from Government as Pressure Mounts on Boris Johnson
2022-07-05 17:50:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Plunge Testing Key Support
2022-07-05 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-05 14:00:00
Crude Oil Price Wobbles as Recession Risk Lowers Yields. Will WTI Resume Up Trend?
2022-07-04 05:00:00
More View more
Crude Oil Price Technical Forecast: WTI Spills Lower- Correction Levels

Crude Oil Price Technical Forecast: WTI Spills Lower- Correction Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Weekly Trade Levels

  • Crude Oil updated technical trade levels – Weekly Chart
  • WTI marking outside-day reversal through support- threat for deeper correction ahead
  • New to Oil Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Oil-Beginners Guide
Advertisement

Crude oil prices plummeted more than 9% this week with WTI marking its worst single day loss since mid-March . The outside-day reversal takes price to fresh multi-month lows with the breakdown threatening a deeper correction in the days ahead. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the oil price weekly technical chart.

Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI Weekly

Crude Oil Price Chart - WTI Weekly - CL Trade Outlook - USOil Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Crude Oil (WTI) on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s Crude Oil Technical Forecast we noted that the WTI, “breakout is testing initial resistance targets here (122.55). From at trading standpoint, a good zone to raise protective stops – look for downside exhaustion ahead of 109.14 on pullbacks...” Oil briefly registered a high at 123.645 the following week before marking a massive outside-weekly reversal lower with price marking a firm close below 109.14. The break has kept our focus lower in crude with the decline now breaking confluent support this week at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the April rally (104.66)- the correction is underway.

Initial support being tested here at the 75% parallel of the 2020 / 2021 pitchfork with more significant support objectives seen at the 100% ext of the June sell-off (91.86) and a key confluent zone at the 100% extension of the March decline / 61.8% retracement of the November rally / 52-week moving average around 87.15/88.54. Both of these regions represent areas of interest for possible downside exhaustion / price inflection IF reached. Initial weekly resistance back at 104.66 backed by medium-term bearish invalidation now lowered to the June high-week reversal close at 110.01.

Bottom line: The crude oil correction threatens a deeper cut in the weeks ahead- that said, we’re on the lookout for downside exhaustion near key measured levels lower down. From at trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of short-exposure / lower protective stops- rallies should be capped by 110 IF price is heading lower on this stretch with a break exposing measured targets towards 91.86 and beyond. Ultimately, a larger pullback may offer more favorable opportunities closer to uptrend support with a breach / close above 114.80 needed to mark resumption.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment – WTI Price Chart

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment - WTI Price Chart - USOil Retail Positioning - CL Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long crude oil - the ratio stands at +1.35 (57.39% of traders are long) – typically weak bearishreading
  • Long positions are12.74% higher than yesterday and 11.69% higher from last week
  • Short positions are19.83% lower than yesterday and 26.32% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger WTI-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Plunge Testing Key Support
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Plunge Testing Key Support
2022-07-05 15:30:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Threatens Big Break in Q3
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Threatens Big Break in Q3
2022-07-01 15:45:00
Silver Price Forecast: New Yearly Lows After Symmetrical Triangle Breaks - Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: New Yearly Lows After Symmetrical Triangle Breaks - Levels for XAG/USD
2022-06-30 17:10:00
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Gold Vulnerable into July
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Gold Vulnerable into July
2022-06-30 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude