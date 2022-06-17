US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Stretched– Bulls Eye USD Reset

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: Some Respite for EUR/USD as EU Core Inflation Remains Elevated at 3.8%
2022-06-17 09:31:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-16 14:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: Some Respite for EUR/USD as EU Core Inflation Remains Elevated at 3.8%
2022-06-17 09:31:00
Crude Oil Price Eyes June Low amid Rise in US Inventory & Production
2022-06-16 00:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, FTSE and DOW Struggle to Recover After a Brutal Week of Losses
2022-06-17 13:30:00
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-06-15 16:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise as US Dollar Falls on Economic Woes, Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-06-17 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Consolidation Takes Shape - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-06-16 18:35:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Swiss Franc Bolts Higher as the SNB, BoE Join the Rate Hike Party While BoJ Dances Alone
2022-06-17 05:00:00
S&P 500 Returns to Bear Market, BOE and SNB Put Focus on BOJ and USDJPY
2022-06-17 01:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2022-06-17 13:05:00
USD/JPY Latest: Yen Plummets on BoJ Dovish Stance, Carry Trades Thrive
2022-06-17 08:08:00
More View more
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Stretched– Bulls Eye USD Reset

US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Stretched– Bulls Eye USD Reset

Michael Boutros, Strategist

US Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Weekly Trade Levels

  • US Dollar technical trade level update – Weekly Chart
  • USD FOMC rally fuels second test of uptrend resistance- exhaustion risk
  • DXY support 103, 101.87/94, 99.45 (key) – Resistance 104.88 (critical), 106.56, 108.09
Advertisement

The US Dollar Index is poised to close out a third consecutive weekly advance with DXY trading at 104.72 into the open of US trade on Friday. A rally to fresh multi-year highs on the heels of this week’s FOMC interest rate decision has faded with the greenback once again struggling to breach uptrend resistance. While the broader out remains constructive, the threat for exhaustion in the days ahead keeps the focus on a possible reset for the bulls and a pullback may offer more favorable opportunities closer to trend support. These are the updated technical targets and invalidation levels that matter on the US Dollar Index weekly price chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of thisDXY technical setup and more.

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY Weekly

US Dollar Price Chart - DXY Weekly - USD Trade Outlook - Dollar Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; US Dollar Index on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s US Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that DXY had, “responded to uptrend resistance and while the broader trade remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable here near-term. From a trading standpoint, be on the lookout for downside exhaustion ahead of 101.80 IF price is indeed heading higher on this stretch with a breach / close above 104.88 needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend.” The index briefly registered an intraweek low at 101.30 into the close of May before reversing sharply higher with the index failing another attempt to breach the 1999 high at 104.88 yet again this week. Note that the upslope derived off the 2021 / 2022 lows (blue) continues to govern the stretch highs here and highlights the threat for a near-term pullback off uptrend resistance.

Initial weekly support rest with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the May rally / 2016 high-close at 103 backed by the 23.6% retracement of the 2021 rally / 2020 high-week close at 101.87/95. Broader bullish invalidation now raised to the 2021 trendline / 38.2% retracement at 99.45. A topside breach / close above 104.88 is needed to mark resumption with subsequent resistance objectives eyed at the 1989 high at 106.56 and the 2001 low 108.09.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: The US Dollar has responded to uptrend resistance for the second time on building momentum divergence and once again highlights the threat for near-term exhaustion in the index. From a trading standpoint, a good time to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops – losses should be limited to 101.87/95 IF the index is indeed heading higher on this stretch. I’ll publish and updated US Dollar Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term DXY technical trade levels.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD V-Shaped Recovery Brews
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD V-Shaped Recovery Brews
2022-06-16 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Consolidation Takes Shape - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Consolidation Takes Shape - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-06-16 18:35:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Thrusts into Resistance
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Thrusts into Resistance
2022-06-16 15:30:00
S&P 500 Outlook: Short-term Technical Pattern May Set Up Rally
S&P 500 Outlook: Short-term Technical Pattern May Set Up Rally
2022-06-16 12:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR