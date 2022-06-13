News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EUR/USD in Free-Fall as Soaring US Yields Boost US Dollar Ahead of Fed. Now What?
2022-06-13 17:00:00
Gold Price Hangs Tough as Markets are Pummelled After Shocking US CPI. Higher XAU/USD Ahead?
2022-06-13 05:00:00
DAX 40, DOW JONES, FTSE 100 Outlook: Talking Points, Analysis and Charts
2022-06-13 13:30:00
Gold Price Hangs Tough as Markets are Pummelled After Shocking US CPI. Higher XAU/USD Ahead?
2022-06-13 05:00:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Surprise Decline in UK GDP, Sterling Hitting the Lows
2022-06-13 08:00:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Kuroda Signals Potential End to Yen Weakness
2022-06-13 09:40:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, SPX500, Gold & Oil Technicals

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

US Dollar Drives back into 1999 Highs – Equities Collapse Looks Lower

It’s FOMC week and the markets are in free-fall ahead of the rated decision with all three major equity indices trading deep in the red on Monday. The stock plunge has been well defined and the levels have continued to play out with precision on this breakdown- upcoming support targets are eyed just beyond the yearly lows and we’re looking for possible downside exhaustion this week. For the US Dollar, the index is trading just below resistance at the 1999 highs a (104.88) and again here we’re on the lookout for possible price inflection with a close above needed to keep the immediate advance viable.

All eyes on the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday with the central bank widely expected to hike 50bps – markets will be focused on the accompanying revised economic projections as the pertain to growth, employment and inflation. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar (DXY),Euro (EUR/USD),Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), US 10year Yields (US10Y), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD),Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), New Zealand Dollar (NZD/USD), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD),Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), British Pound (GBP/USD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Ethereum (ETH/USD).

You can always find the latest Strategy Webinar on my YouTube playlist.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - FOMC - Fed Interest Rate Decision - Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

