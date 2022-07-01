Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Threatens Big Break in Q3

Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Weekly Trade Levels

Euro updated technical trade levels & sentiment – Weekly Chart

EUR /USD marks outside-weekly reversal towards support at yearly lows– risk for price inflection

Weekly support 1.0340 (key), 101.50s 1.0000/24; resistance 1.0787-1.0821, 1.0940(critical)

Euro is poised to mark an outside-weekly reversal against the US Dollar with EUR/USD plunging more than 1.3%. The battle-lines are drawn as price approaches support into the start of Q3 with the technicals highlighting the threat for further losses in the weeks ahead. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD weekly price chart.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Weekly

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s Euro Weekly Price Forecast we note that the EUR/USD recovery was, “testing initial resistance hurdles here into 1.08. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops.” The resistance range in focus was 1.0786-1.0821- a region defined by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the yearly range and the 23.6% retracement of he broader 2021 decline. Euro registered a high precisely at 1.0786 that very week before turning sharply lower with the decline now probing support at the yearly low-week close at 1.0409- looking for possible price inflection here.

A break lower would keep the focus on the 2017 low at 1.0340 – losses beyond this threshold would likely fuel another accelerated decline with such a scenario exposing channel support (currently ~101.50s) and the 1999 low-week close / parity at 1.0000/24. Initial weekly resistance eyed at the 2020 low at 1.0637 backed again by 1.0786-1.0821(key). Ultimately, a breach / weekly close above the 2019 close low at 1.0940 would be needed to invalidate the broader downtrend.

Bottom line: Euro has plunged into support near the yearly lows into the start of July / Q3. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of short-exposure / lower protective stops – rallies should be capped by 1.0637 IF price is heading lower on this stretch with a break / close below 1.0340 needed to fuel the next leg lower in price. Stay nimble heading into the monthly opening-range with US non-farm payrolls on tap next week. I’ll publish an updated Euro Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term EUR/USD technical trade levels- stay tuned!

Euro Trader Sentiment – EUR/USD Price Chart

A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long EUR/USD - the ratio stands at +1.97 (66.31% of traders are long) – typically a bearish reading

Long positions are 4.11% lower than yesterday and 4.08% higher from last week

Short positions are 3.22% lower than yesterday and 3.70% higher from last week

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

