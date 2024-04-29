 Skip to Content
​​​FTSE 100 hits yet another record high while DAX 40 and S&P 500 continue their ascents

​​​FTSE 100 hits yet another record high while DAX 40 and S&P 500 continue their ascents

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

FTSE100, DAX 40, S&P 500 Daily Prices, Analysis, and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 hits yet another record high

​​Foreign investors continue to pile into the undervalued UK blue chip index with the FTSE 100 trading at yet another record high close to the 8,200 mark. Further up lies the 8,300 mark which is where the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the March-to-June 2020 advance, projected higher from the October 2020 low, can be found.

​Support below the accelerated uptrend line at 8,148 sits between the early-to-mid-April highs and Wednesday’s low at 8,046 to 8,003.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

Retail trader data shows 17.71% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 4.65 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 2.21% higher than yesterday and 3.61% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.65% higher than yesterday and 44.70% higher than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

DAX 40 recovers further from Thursday’s low

​The DAX 40’s recovery from last week’s low on better-than-expected US technology earnings has taken it back to last week’s high at 18,238 which short-term caps. This resistance level is expected to soon give way, though, with the 18,500 region remaining in focus.

​Potential slips should find support between the mid-March high and the tentative April uptrend line at 8,044 to 17,994.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

S&P 500 has resumed its ascent

​Last week the S&P 500 saw its strongest weekly gains since November 2023 amid stronger-than-expected US earnings with it reaching the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 5,116 which acted as short-term resistance on Friday. On Monday morning it is once again in the limelight, a rise above which would put the April downtrend line at 5,161 on the map.

​Good support comes in around last week’s Tuesday and Wednesday highs at 5,092 ahead of Friday’s 5,073 low.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

