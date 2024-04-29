 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 58m
Last updated: Apr 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Holds Gains Against Dollar Despite Sharp EUR/JPY Fall
2024-04-29 13:30:24
Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks
2024-04-28 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 58m
Last updated: Apr 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Retrace Some Losses Despite US Demand Doubts
2024-04-25 15:00:07
The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Oil Prices
2024-04-18 18:00:03
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 58m
Last updated: Apr 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,825.70.
2024-04-25 16:23:37
Rallies in FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Dow Have Further to Go
2024-04-24 10:00:03
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 58m
Last updated: Apr 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Under Technical Pressure, All Eyes on Fed Rate Decision and NFPs
2024-04-29 11:30:40
Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks
2024-04-28 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 58m
Last updated: Apr 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks
2024-04-28 17:00:00
British Pound Bounces At Downtrend Line, Still Pressured By Rate-Cut Expectations
2024-04-23 13:30:02
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 58m
Last updated: Apr 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Plummets after Speculation of FX Intervention
2024-04-29 08:10:33
Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks
2024-04-28 17:00:00
More View More
Euro Holds Gains Against Dollar Despite Sharp EUR/JPY Fall

Euro Holds Gains Against Dollar Despite Sharp EUR/JPY Fall

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Analysis and Charts

  • EUR/USD took back some of Friday’s losses
  • Bulls remain in charge, if not by a huge margin now
  • Eurozone inflation numbers on Tuesday will be front and center for ECB-watchers

Download our complimentary Q Euro Forecasts below

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by David Cottle
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

The Euro was higher against the United States Dollar on Monday despite a lack of obvious trading news, with bulls seemingly more confident above the 1.07 mark.

The single currency had been under pressure against a resurgent greenback this year as market watchers and economists pushed their forecasts as to when US interest rates might start to fall back to the second half of this year. Recall that, when 2024 got underway, a start date of March was thought possible.

However, the Euro has managed a notable bounce this month, as investors start to wonder whether this re-pricing could perhaps affect the European Central Bank as well. For now, the market is sticking to hopes that June could see the first reduction, but this is not yet a done deal and the inflation data seen between then and now from across the eurozone will be crucial.

The Eurozone’s official version for April is coming up on Tuesday, with economists looking for an annualized rise of 2.6%.

EUR/JPY was hit by strength in the Japanese Yen, which has moved sharply higher against the single currency and all other major rivals. Market participants suspect the Japanese authorities might be taking advantage of this week’s holiday-thinned domestic trade to kick back against what they’ve repeatedly suggested is the too-rapid depreciation of their currency. This morning’s USD/JPY foray to the 160.000 mark certainly saw brisk selling. Of course this may simply be some profit-taking. So far, the Japanese Finance Ministry has said nothing. But the market is on watch and EUR/JPY has fallen quickly form 171.00 to the 166.00 region.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by David Cottle
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Chart Compiled Using TradingView

The uptrend from April 16 remains very much in force, with Euro bulls trying to force their way back above retracement support at 1.07109, abandoned on April 12. So far, they have struggled to do this on a daily closing basis, but it seems likely that they will make it this week as long as that uptrend remains intact. Above that point there will be resistance at the current channel top (now 1.07473) ahead of the next retracement level at 1.07920 and the 200-day moving average (now 1.07990).

Reversals are likely to find support around the psychological 1.07 mark, ahead of the channel base at 1.06681.

IG’s own sentiment data finds traders quite evenly split about the Euro’s prospects from here. The bulls are still winning, but not by much, with 54% net long and expecting further gains.

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 16% 6%
Weekly -20% 30% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--By David Cottle for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Plummets after Speculation of FX Intervention
USD/JPY Plummets after Speculation of FX Intervention
2024-04-29 08:10:33
Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks
Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks
2024-04-28 17:00:00
US PCE Data Beats Expectations - Price Pressures Delay Rate Cut Plans
US PCE Data Beats Expectations - Price Pressures Delay Rate Cut Plans
2024-04-26 13:06:52
Japanese Yen Slumps to Fresh Multi-Decade Lows, USD/JPY Eyes US PCE Report
Japanese Yen Slumps to Fresh Multi-Decade Lows, USD/JPY Eyes US PCE Report
2024-04-26 07:51:09
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 58m
Last updated: Apr 29, 2024
EUR/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 58m
Last updated: Apr 29, 2024