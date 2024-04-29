USD/JPY Plummets after Speculation of FX Intervention

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Apr 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks
2024-04-28 17:00:00
Euro Outlook – EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Analysis and Sentiment Latest
2024-04-24 18:30:13
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Apr 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Retrace Some Losses Despite US Demand Doubts
2024-04-25 15:00:07
The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Oil Prices
2024-04-18 18:00:03
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Apr 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,825.70.
2024-04-25 16:23:37
Rallies in FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Dow Have Further to Go
2024-04-24 10:00:03
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Apr 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks
2024-04-28 17:00:00
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Bullish Drivers Dissipate
2024-04-27 22:10:34
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Apr 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks
2024-04-28 17:00:00
British Pound Bounces At Downtrend Line, Still Pressured By Rate-Cut Expectations
2024-04-23 13:30:02
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Apr 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Plummets after Speculation of FX Intervention
2024-04-29 08:10:33
Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks
2024-04-28 17:00:00
More View More
USD/JPY Plummets after Speculation of FX Intervention

USD/JPY Plummets after Speculation of FX Intervention

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Analysis

  • USD/JPY registers massive decline, stoking intervention speculation
  • Rate differential explains why FX intervention is largely expected to be ineffective
  • Major risk events ahead: US QRA, FOMC, manufacturing PMI and NFP
  • Get your hands on the Japanese Yen Q2 outlook today for exclusive insights into key market catalysts that should be on every trader's radar:
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Registers Massive Decline, Stoking Intervention Speculation

USD/JPY tagged the 160 mark and immediately dropped towards the 155 level as speculation around possible FX intervention did the rounds on Monday morning. The early surge in the pair came off the back of Friday’s disappointing Bank of Japan (BoJ) meeting where Governor Ueda mentioned that the weak yen has no significant impact on inflation.

Japan is currently on holiday for Showa Day, one of the holidays observed during Golden Week. Further holidays will be observed this Friday and Monday next week. The bank holidays naturally present a lower liquidity environment which can help advance a sharp, large move in USD/JPY.

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Bigger Picture: Why FX Intervention is Likely to be Ineffective

FX intervention could provide a short-lived boost for the yen because ultimately, yields and rates matter in the longer run. USD/JPY rose is consistent fashion in the first quarter of 2024 as low volatility conditions favour the ‘carry trade’. The interest rate differential between the US and Japan is over 5%, meaning traders and investors were more than happy to collect the positive carry at a time when hotter US inflation buoyed the greenback.

If what we have observed today is, in fact, an effort from Japanese officials to strengthen the yen, then it is likely the market views any sizeable decline in USD/JPY as an opportunity to go long at more attractive entry levels as the US-Japan rate differential is unlikely to narrow any time soon.

The issue was made worse by comments from the BoJ Governor Ueda that the yen’s weakness does not have a significant effect on inflation. Therefore, it appears the Bank is not looking to hike simply to defend the local currency. Furthermore, Ueda mentioned he does not have a predetermined timeline for the next hike, which has been perceived as dovish.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Learn the ins and outs of trading USD/JPY - a pair crucial to international trade and a well-known facilitator of the carry trade

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

The weekly chart helps portray the longer-term bull trend and reveals the confluence area of resistance around the 160 mark. The pair approached channel resistance and the important 160 mark before reversing sharply lower. 155 remains a key level, if prices can close below it on the daily candle today.

USD/JPY Weekly Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Major Risk Events Ahead: US Treasury QRA, FOMC and NFP

Perhaps the biggest risk to the recent lower move in USD/JPY is the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. However, there are several high importance US events/data that can impact USD/JPY.

On Monday, the US Treasury will detail how it plans to fund the government, detailing a mix of shorter and longer-term issuances (mix of T-bills, notes and bonds). Then on Wednesday, markets will be on the lookout for a greater acknowledgement of re-accelerating inflation from the Fed but the committee could also downplay recent inflation surprises as disinflation is broadly observed.

US ISM manufacturing PMI data is likely to attract more attention than usual after the S&P Global survey now sees the sector as having dipped into a contraction.

Friday ends the week off with non-farm payrolls, where it is expected that the US economy would have added another 243k jobs for the month of April. Therefore, the prospect of growth concerns, combined with hot inflation and a strong labour market provides the Fed with a lot to think about as high interest rates risk weighing on economic growth but is also necessary to calm resurgent price pressures.

image4.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks
Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks
2024-04-28 17:00:00
US PCE Data Beats Expectations - Price Pressures Delay Rate Cut Plans
US PCE Data Beats Expectations - Price Pressures Delay Rate Cut Plans
2024-04-26 13:06:52
Japanese Yen Slumps to Fresh Multi-Decade Lows, USD/JPY Eyes US PCE Report
Japanese Yen Slumps to Fresh Multi-Decade Lows, USD/JPY Eyes US PCE Report
2024-04-26 07:51:09
Gold, Silver Price Outlook: Precious Metals Seek Directional Cue
Gold, Silver Price Outlook: Precious Metals Seek Directional Cue
2024-04-25 17:00:09
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Apr 29, 2024