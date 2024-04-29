 Skip to Content
News
Euro Holds Gains Against Dollar Despite Sharp EUR/JPY Fall
2024-04-29 13:30:24
Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks
2024-04-28 17:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Retrace Some Losses Despite US Demand Doubts
2024-04-25 15:00:07
The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Oil Prices
2024-04-18 18:00:03
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,825.70.
2024-04-25 16:23:37
Rallies in FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Dow Have Further to Go
2024-04-24 10:00:03
News
Gold Price Under Technical Pressure, All Eyes on Fed Rate Decision and NFPs
2024-04-29 11:30:40
Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks
2024-04-28 17:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks
2024-04-28 17:00:00
British Pound Bounces At Downtrend Line, Still Pressured By Rate-Cut Expectations
2024-04-23 13:30:02
News
USD/JPY Plummets after Speculation of FX Intervention
2024-04-29 08:10:33
Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold, and USD Outlooks
2024-04-28 17:00:00
Gold Price Under Technical Pressure, All Eyes on Fed Rate Decision and NFPs

Gold Price Under Technical Pressure, All Eyes on Fed Rate Decision and NFPs

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold Price Analysis and Charts

  • Gold under short-term technical pressure.
  • Fed and NFPs this week’s highlights.

Download our complimentary Q2 Gold Technical and Fundamental Forecasts below:

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Understanding Inflation and its Global Impact

Market’s have opened the session on a mildly positive note, ahead of a week packed full of high-profile data and equity releases, along with the latest Federal Reserve policy decision. Data releases this week include US ISM readings and the latest US Jobs Report, while in the equity space, a host of notable US companies open their books, including Amazon, Apple, AMD, Moderna, and Pfizer.

Markets Week Ahead: FOMC, Apple, Amazon, USD/JPY, Gold and USD Outlooks

The Middle East is experiencing a period of relative stability and peace at the moment, leaving gold traders looking for other drivers. Central bank demand for gold remains strong, especially from China, while investors looking to move away from the US dollar continue to diversify into gold. Sentiment this week will be driven by the latest US Fed policy decision on Wednesday – no change in rates expected – while on Friday the latest US Jobs Report will give the market the usual pre-weekend volatility jolt.

The US dollar is lack luster in early trade but continues to build a bullish flag formation, suggesting the greenback is set to go higher. This week’s US data and events will frame the next move, but if the US dollar keeps within the Bull flag formation, then a break higher would see the recent high at 107.36 come under pressure.

US Dollar Index Daily Chart

image1.png
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Learn Forex: Trading the Bull Flag Pattern

While the US dollar looks technically bullish, gold is starting to look bearish, at least on a short-term basis. A technical bear flag has appeared on the daily chart over the last week and a confirmation of this setup would see gold break below $2,280/oz. The short-dated 20-day simple moving average is being tracked and a break and open below this indicator should see gold move lower. A cluster of recent highs just under $2,400/oz. should act as resistance in the case of any move higher.

Gold Daily Price Chart

image2.png

How to Trade a Bearish Flag Pattern

Charts via TradingView

IG Retail Trader data shows 53.40% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.15 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 2.13% lower than yesterday and 3.38% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.69% higher than yesterday and 6.01% lower than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

See the Full Report Below:

Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% 2% 4%
Weekly 5% -4% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

