Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Key Support- Loonie Bulls Beware

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook - Short-Term US Dollar Strength Pushes EUR/USD Lower
2021-01-11 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Forecast: Crude Price Rally Susceptible to RSI Sell Signal
2021-01-11 15:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Surges on Saudi Surprise – Key Levels to Watch
2021-01-09 22:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-01-09 10:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Three Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-08 14:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Grasps for Support After Bearish Engulf
2021-01-11 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound at Risk as Downing Street Weighs Tighter Restrictions
2021-01-11 07:30:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Down, But Not Out
2021-01-10 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Down, But Not Out
2021-01-10 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Human error in the forex market is common and often leads to familiar trading mistakes. These trading mistakes crop up particularly with novice traders on a regular basis. Learn about the top ten trading mistakes and how you can avoid them here: https://t.co/i8E2AXtzF3 https://t.co/XjenEL4uoJ
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.08% Oil - US Crude: -0.25% Silver: -1.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ZTWl399Qsg
  • Fed's Bostic: Open to tapering of asset purchases in late 2021 - BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.61%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 71.03%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/yh97Dx6iba
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.00% Germany 30: -0.10% FTSE 100: -0.14% Wall Street: -0.28% US 500: -0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/1HMHBrfZ0B
  • #WTI Crude is trading above $52.0 again today after breaking through that level for the first time since February last week. $OIL $USO https://t.co/LzFqC4jm89
  • Biden says his first priority is another stimulus package. $USD $SPY
  • FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 04, 2021 13:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,550.30. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to FTSE 100 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/UOVpt3CTuf
  • $AUDJPY has traded lower today after climbing to fresh two year highs last week. Is this the beginning of a trend reversal or mere consolidation before a continuation higher? $AUD $JPY https://t.co/gkPXmkRgHK
  • Canadian #Dollar Forecast: $USDCAD Key Support- #Loonie Bulls Beware - https://t.co/s7YosOW2sJ https://t.co/2xrDBwS8HR
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Key Support- Loonie Bulls Beware

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Key Support- Loonie Bulls Beware

2021-01-11 18:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels - Weekly Chart
  • USD/CAD rebounds off confluence downtrend support – risk for near-term recovery
  • Resistance / bearish invalidation at 1.3056 - Critical support steady at 1.2579-1.2619
Advertisement

The Canadian Dollar is down more than 0.6% against the US Dollar into the weekly open with USD/CAD building on a recovery off downtrend support last week. Is this just a bear market rally or is a larger reversal underway? These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD weekly technical price chart heading into the start of the week. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 18
( 13:01 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Weekly

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD Weekly - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted the risk for continued USD/CAD weakness into the yearly open while highlighting key, “confluence support at the 2018 yearly open / 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of 2017 advance at 1.2579-1.2619 – look for a larger reaction there IF reached.” Price registered a low at 1.2629 last week before rebounding- so is a more near-term low in?

Initial weekly resistance eyed at the objective 2020 yearly open at 1.2975 backed the 61.8% retracement / channel resistance at 1.3057 – a breach / weekly close above this confluence zone is needed to suggest a more significant low is in place. Key support remains unchanged with a weekly close below 1.2579 ultimately needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend towards the 1.24-handle and 1.2358.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly Dollar Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The USD/CAD breakdown may be losing steam here as price responds to confluence downtrend support. From a trading standpoint, the threat for a larger recovery remains while above 1.2579 – be on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion ahead of 1.3057 IF price is indeed heading lower. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment - USD/CAD Price Chart - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/CAD - the ratio stands at +1.78 (64.05% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading
  • Long positions are 7.33% lower than yesterday and 10.17% lower from last week
  • Short positions are29.75% higher than yesterday and 11.73% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CAD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.
USD/CAD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% 18% 1%
Weekly 1% 8% 4%
Learn how shifts in USD/CAD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

US / Canada Economic Calendar

US / Canada Economic Calendar - USD/CAD Data Releases - Loonie Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Silver Price Forecast: How Bad Have Bulls Been Harmed? - Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: How Bad Have Bulls Been Harmed? - Levels for XAG/USD
2021-01-11 16:50:00
US Dollar Index (DXY) Has Potential to Run Towards Test of Important Resistance
US Dollar Index (DXY) Has Potential to Run Towards Test of Important Resistance
2021-01-11 13:30:00
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Key Levels
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Key Levels
2021-01-11 03:00:00
Euro Forecast: Reversals Test Bulls' Fortitude - Levels in EUR/JPY & EUR/USD Rates
Euro Forecast: Reversals Test Bulls' Fortitude - Levels in EUR/JPY & EUR/USD Rates
2021-01-08 19:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish