British Pound Forecast: Sterling Rally Falters at Trend Resistance

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Upbeat on Sunny Market Sentiment
2021-01-10 01:00:00
EURUSD Reversal First Steps and Nasdaq Back to Record Ahead of Stimulus Update
2021-01-09 05:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Surges on Saudi Surprise – Key Levels to Watch
2021-01-09 22:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Outlook Report After Saudi Output Cut, US Stimulus
2021-01-09 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-01-09 10:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Three Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-08 14:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Spike in US Treasury Yields
2021-01-09 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: (XAU) Gold Grounded as Bitcoin Shoots to the Moon
2021-01-08 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.
2021-01-07 16:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: USD Stabilizing, Hitting GBP/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-07 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
EURUSD Reversal First Steps and Nasdaq Back to Record Ahead of Stimulus Update
2021-01-09 05:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY to Follow Surging Treasury Yields
2021-01-09 03:00:00
British Pound Forecast: Sterling Rally Falters at Trend Resistance

British Pound Forecast: Sterling Rally Falters at Trend Resistance

2021-01-10 04:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Sterling Technical Price Outlook: GBP/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Sterling technical trade level update – Weekly Chart
  • GBP/USD rally falters at confluence resistance / threat for deeper correction into January
  • Initial weekly support 1.3495, 1.3250–critical resistance steady at 1.3675
The British Pound snapped a three-week advance against the US Dollar with GBP/USD reversing off confluence technical resistance to close lower by 0.86% on Friday. The reversal threatens a larger Cable correction within the confines of the broader May advance and we’re looking for possible infection off this key pivot zone heading deeper into January trade. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly technical chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Cable trade setup and more.

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Weekly

British Pound Forecast: Sterling Rally Falters at Trend Resistance

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Notes:In my last Sterling Weekly Price Outlook we noted that, “be on the lookout for a reaction on a move lower towards uptrend support for guidance – ultimately, losses should be limited to the 1.30-handle IF Cable is indeed heading higher on this stretch.” Cable registered a low at 1.3188 in the days that followed before surging higher with the rally halting at confluence resistance into the start of the year at 1.3621/75- a region defined by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2014 decline / the 2016 Brexit gap and converges on basic trendline resistance extending off the march 2020 high. A breach / weekly close above this threshold is needed to keep the advance viable heading deeper into January.

Initial weekly support rests at the 2017 high-week reversal close at 1.3494 backed the 61.8% retracement / 2020 yearly open at 1.3245/50 and 1.3164- both zones of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. Ultimately, a topside breach / weekly close above 1.3675 is needed to validate a larger Sterling breakout with such a scenario exposing subsequent resistance objectives at the 2018 high-week close at 1.3997 and the 50% retracement / 20178 high at 1.4303/77.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom Line:The Sterling rally has stalled at confluence trend resistance into the start of the year. From a trading standpoint, the threat for a larger correction remains while below 1.3675 – ultimately a larger pullback may offer more favorable opportunities closer to uptrend support. Its important to note the technical significance of this resistance threshold – expect substantial acceleration in the event of a topside breach here.I’ll publish an updated Sterling Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly GBP/USD Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Sterling Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart

British Pound Forecast: Sterling Rally Falters at Trend Resistance
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short GBP/USD - the ratio stands at –1.05 (48.90% of traders are long) – neutral reading
  • Long positions are9.99% higher than yesterday and 43.00% higher from last week
  • Short positions are0.12% lower than yesterday and 15.86% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.
GBP/USD MIXED
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -13% -1% -7%
Weekly 27% -24% -5%
Learn how shifts in GBP/USD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

Key UK / US Economic Data Releases

British Pound Forecast: Sterling Rally Falters at Trend Resistance

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

