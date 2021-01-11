News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook - Short-Term US Dollar Strength Pushes EUR/USD Lower
2021-01-11 12:00:00
Oil Forecast: Crude Price Rally Susceptible to RSI Sell Signal
2021-01-11 15:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Surges on Saudi Surprise – Key Levels to Watch
2021-01-09 22:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-01-09 10:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Three Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-08 14:30:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Grasps for Support After Bearish Engulf
2021-01-11 17:00:00
British Pound at Risk as Downing Street Weighs Tighter Restrictions
2021-01-11 07:30:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Down, But Not Out
2021-01-10 15:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Down, But Not Out
2021-01-10 15:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels

Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels

2021-01-11 17:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Shows Signs of Life– Gold Price Breakdown Risks Deeper Losses - Bitcoin Bubble?

The greenback is poised to mark the fourth consecutive daily advance with the DXY rebounding sharply off downtrend support. The recovery keeps the focus on possible topside exhaustion near-term across the USD Majors with Euro and Sterling critical resistance levels resistance last week. Gold has turned sharply lower with the early-month breakout reversing last week to close markedly lower. The move takes price into Fibonacci support to start the week and while we could sees a brief reprieve, the threat remains for a deeper correction in the days ahead. The Bitcoin breakout is also showing signs of weakness here – a quick look at the relative performance of previous bubbles, the subsequent breakdowns. An in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil (WTI), BTC/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, USD/CHF, AUD/USD, NZD/USD and USD/JPY.

For a complete breakdown of Michael's trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Event Risk This Week - Economic Calendar - Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

