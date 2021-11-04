US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Eyes Fresh Yearly Highs- NFP on Tap

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Downtrend Looking to Extend
2021-11-04 13:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-04 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Tanks Ahead of OPEC+ and Against Upbeat Tone Post FOMC. Can WTI Get a Grip?
2021-11-04 07:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-03 20:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-03 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices React to the Fed, Yields & Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)
2021-11-04 13:17:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-04 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-11-04 16:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-04 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-04 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Consolidating, NFP Could Shake Things Up
2021-11-04 11:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • USD/CAD approaches the weekly high (1.2457) as it retraces the decline following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision. Get your $USDCAD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/q7zD7vhlWn https://t.co/shCRUn54oT
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 1.26% Silver: 1.07% Oil - US Crude: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/h46BUVaPoO
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 85.33%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 77.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/g3aFAcW6fk
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.34% France 40: 0.13% Germany 30: 0.01% FTSE 100: -0.09% Wall Street: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/dNudMjRuOa
  • US #Dollar Technical Forecast: $USD Eyes Fresh Yearly Highs- #NFP on Tap - https://t.co/Gu0Px4bs4F https://t.co/pxebMg4KAJ
  • RT @ericadamsfornyc: @FrancisSuarez @Sarasti In New York we always go big, so I’m going to take my first THREE paychecks in Bitcoin when I…
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: 73 counterparties take $1.349 trillion at Fed's fixed-rate reverse repo $USD $DXY https://t.co/z07wh859En
  • The BoE surprised this morning by not hiking rates as markets were looking for a 15 basis point move. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/OHAUBVGSy6 https://t.co/BfT8X0OfpE
  • GBP/USD sharply lower as the Bank of England leaves monetary policy unchanged. 2021 lows firmly in sight $GBPUSD https://t.co/lBDho1Xp4Q
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 85.26%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 77.12%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gQPZ8mjFIg
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Eyes Fresh Yearly Highs- NFP on Tap

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Eyes Fresh Yearly Highs- NFP on Tap

Michael Boutros, Strategist

US Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Weekly Trade Levels

  • US Dollar technical trade level update – Weekly Chart
  • USD rally approaching key resistance pivot ahead of US Labor Report
  • DXY weekly support at 93.80, 93.27 (bullish invalidation) – Key resistance 94.47/65, 95.15
Advertisement

The US Dollar Index is up more than 1.2% off the October lows with the DXY now eyeing key resistance at the yearly range-highs heading into US Non-Farm Payrolls tomorrow. We’re looking for possible price inflection here with a close above needed to keep the immediate long-bias viable. These are the updated technical targets and invalidation levels that matter on the US Dollar Index weekly price chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this DXY technical setup and more.

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY Weekly

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY Weekly - USD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; US Dollar Index on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s US Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that the DXY, “breakout may be stalling here into uptrend resistance and while the broader focus remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable in the weeks ahead.” Nearly a month later and the index has continued to hold below key technical resistance at 94.47/65- a region define by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 decline and the March 2020 low. An outside-week reversal candle last week takes the index back into the 2011 trendline – once again we look for possible price inflection here with US Non-Farm Payrolls on tap tomorrow.

Weekly support rests back the lower parallel of the ascending pitchfork formation we’ve been tracking off the yearly lows- this slope converges on last week’s low near ~93.27 over the next few weeks and will serve as our near-term bullish invalidation level. A topside breach / close above this resistance range is needed to keep the long-bias viable with such a scenario exposing the November 2017 high at 95.15 and critical resistance at the 50% retracement / 2020 yearly open at 96.10/50.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: The US Dollar rally is once again testing major slope resistance and we’re looking for a reaction here into the close of the week. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a stretch towards the 94.47/65 resistance – pullbacks should be limited to this week’s low IF price is heading higher. Stay nimble heading into US NFPs tomorrow and watch the close; a topside breach marks resumption of the May uptrend towards fresh yearly highs. Failure here, may ultimately offer more favorable opportunities closer to trend support. Review my latest US Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term technical DXY trading levels.

Key US Data Releases

Key US Data Releases - NFP - USD Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX & CAC Technical Outlook at Record High Levels
DAX & CAC Technical Outlook at Record High Levels
2021-11-04 14:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Downtrend Looking to Extend
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Downtrend Looking to Extend
2021-11-04 13:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunge Exposes Trend Support- XAU/USD Levels
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunge Exposes Trend Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-11-03 19:45:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Levels & Lines to Watch
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Levels & Lines to Watch
2021-11-03 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR