News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: More Upside for EUR/USD, Or is 1.20 the Limit?
2020-11-28 10:00:00
EUR/USD at Risk as ECB Signals Recalibration of Monetary Policy Tools
2020-11-27 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Oil Price Volatility to Rise Amid Key OPEC Meeting
2020-11-27 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Break Key Chart Resistance as Vaccine Rally Heats Up
2020-11-25 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-28 16:00:00
Dow, Gold, Tesla: What Different Markets Say About the Outlook for Risk Trends
2020-11-26 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, U.S. NFP, RBA, OPEC Meeting, Gold, UK-EU Negotiations
2020-11-29 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Dovish FOMC Could Underpin Bullion Ahead of NFP
2020-11-27 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook - Friction when Technicals and Fundamentals Collide
2020-11-27 17:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Hitting Resistance as Brexit Talks Continue
2020-11-27 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance
2020-11-24 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Point 3 is not talked about enough. The bureaucratic - dare I say, Leviathan - in most universities is resulting in tuition prices skyrocketing without adding clear value to the students. https://t.co/WNZIORrfAk
  • Think #amzn will gap higher on Monday after Black Friday and the giant move to online shopping?
  • The exponential moving average (EMA) is a derivative of the simple moving average (SMA) indicator. Compared to the SMA, the EMA weighs recent price changes more heavily than later changes in price. Learn how to incorporate the EMA into your strategy here: https://t.co/w48c0xJXSX https://t.co/xFmhA7ZHqU
  • Traders in the Euro have a big decision to make this weekend: if EUR/USD hits 1.20, will it continue to advance, consolidate or fall back? Get your $EURUSD market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/8hAhguZcEA https://t.co/kwtatozp3z
  • The bullish engulfing candle is one of the forex market's most clear-cut price action signals for reversals and continuation. Learn more about this price action trading signal here: https://t.co/Yg6ecRZZNr https://t.co/9SdceNYUEK
  • The bull flag pattern is a great pattern to add to a forex trader's technical arsenal. Explosive moves are often associated with the bull flag. Learn more about the bull flag pattern here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/imv2PnapzH
  • Defensive stocks have proven critically important when navigating stock market volatility. Find out what are the most defensive stocks here:https://t.co/TMcbMALtbw https://t.co/mmldxxEtsc
  • Dollar Index has broken major uptrend support and risks accelerated losses into the December open. Get your $USD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/Txo8l8S1f1 https://t.co/YLVzP95JH8
  • The MACD is an indicator that uses exponential moving averages (EMA) to determine trend strength along with entry points based on crossovers. Find out how you can use the MACD as a buy/sell signal here: https://t.co/qxnP99uqTQ https://t.co/tGVqSZ2zK3
  • Support and resistance are the cornerstone of technical analysis, making it the foundation that you build your knowledge on. Build a stronger foundation here: https://t.co/yXLaRpl90I https://t.co/reMoYpqkQO
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, U.S. NFP, RBA, OPEC Meeting, Gold, UK-EU Negotiations

Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, U.S. NFP, RBA, OPEC Meeting, Gold, UK-EU Negotiations

2020-11-29 16:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:
Advertisement

Investors’ appetite for risk exposure grew stronger this week. Despite Covid accelerating across key economies, vaccine headlines have underpinned bullish momentum. At the same time, lingering worries over a contested U.S. election appear to be fading from the market’s risk profile.

Trading volume was light following the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at record highs. Meanwhile, the US Dollar continued to struggle as markets slide further into a risk-on stance. In spite of the weaker greenback, anti-fiat gold prices collapsed to a four-month low. The trend in precious metals likely reflects a recent easing in dovishness across central banks.

UK-EU post-Brexit negotiations drove the Pound lower against the Euro with EUR/GBP rising to its highest level since November 17. GBP/USD managed to gain 0.25% against the weak greenback. Yet another week passed with negotiators from both sides failing to find common ground. Chances for an unorderly exit from the European Union appear nearly imminent with time quickly running out.

Oil prices reflected the upbeat economic prospects that helped drive equity markets higher. U.S. crude oil futures climbed above the 45 handle for the first time since March. Traders will key in on the upcoming OPEC+ meeting scheduled to kick off on Monday. The key issue in next week’s meeting will be persuading hesitant member nations to extend the current round of output cuts as demand worries linger.

Cryptocurrency prices took a hit across the board to close out the week. Bitcoin sank near 10% after rising to a new multi-year high earlier this month. November is still shaping up to be a big win for Bitcoin with current month-to-date gains north of 20%. Traders will look to hold the psychologically important 1700 level next week with the current price action directly above.

China will start the week with NBS Manufacturing PMI data. Afterward, markets will focus on an RBA interest rate decision. Australia is also on tap to release Q3 GDP data. Inflation and unemployment data out of the Eurozone and Germany will come after. The United States will report Manufacturing PMI from ISM on Tuesday. Finally, the U.S. Non-farm payrolls report will cross the wires. Economists expect a 500k gain in jobs according to the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

Fundamental Forecasts:

Gold Price Forecast: Dovish FOMC Could Underpin Bullion Ahead of NFP

Gold prices could claw back lost ground ahead of the non-farm payrolls report for November, buoyed by a dovish FOMC, falling real yields and rising inflation expectations.

Euro Forecast: More Upside for EUR/USD, Or is 1.20 the Limit?

Traders in the Euro have a big decision to make this weekend: if EUR/USD hits 1.20, will it continue to advance, consolidate or fall back?

Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Whilst bullish momentum remains in equity markets after an impressive month of November, overbought conditions are beginning to show

US Dollar Forecast: USD Faces Immediate Downside Risks on Month-End Flows

A liquidity thinned week has had the USD on the backfoot with the greenback now below 92.00.

Technical Forecasts:

Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook - Friction when Technicals and Fundamentals Collide

Sterling remains controlled by post-Brexit trade talks and this heightened nervousness is now playing out in various GBP-pairs

US Dollar Outlook: USD Threatens Major Price Collapse – DXY Levels

Dollar Index has broken major uptrend support and risks accelerated losses into the December open. Here are the levels that matter on the DXY weekly technical chart.

S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecast

The general tone and trend for global stocks is favorable for higher prices as a new week and the final month of the year arrives.

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: 2020 High Within Striking Distance, More to Go?

The Australian Dollar continues to drive higher on improved market sentiment. AUD/USD is quickly approaching its 2020 high. Bearish RSI divergence from the prior high has formed, but bulls look to capitalize on recent momentum.

US DOLLAR WEEKLY PERFORMANCE AGAINST CURRENCIES AND GOLD

USD vs Gold

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: USD Faces Immediate Downside Risks on Month-End Flows
US Dollar Forecast: USD Faces Immediate Downside Risks on Month-End Flows
2020-11-29 08:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-28 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: More Upside for EUR/USD, Or is 1.20 the Limit?
Euro Forecast: More Upside for EUR/USD, Or is 1.20 the Limit?
2020-11-28 10:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Dovish FOMC Could Underpin Bullion Ahead of NFP
Gold Price Forecast: Dovish FOMC Could Underpin Bullion Ahead of NFP
2020-11-27 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Gold
Bullish