Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: 2020 High Within Striking Distance, More to Go?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD at Risk as ECB Signals Recalibration of Monetary Policy Tools
2020-11-27 07:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-11-27 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Oil Price Volatility to Rise Amid Key OPEC Meeting
2020-11-27 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Break Key Chart Resistance as Vaccine Rally Heats Up
2020-11-25 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Gold, Tesla: What Different Markets Say About the Outlook for Risk Trends
2020-11-26 03:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback May Cool a Rally in Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-11-26 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Dovish FOMC Could Underpin Bullion Ahead of NFP
2020-11-27 22:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold in Free-fall – XAU/USD Breakdown Levels
2020-11-27 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook - Friction when Technicals and Fundamentals Collide
2020-11-27 17:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Hitting Resistance as Brexit Talks Continue
2020-11-27 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance
2020-11-24 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/WQLZ1X7gIY
  • but the next major point in my view to monitor will be 52.76 - at least in the short term.
  • #Brent having broken above the pre-OPEC drop off at 45.51 is a huge deal considering it failed to crack resistance there in August (leading to the invalidation of "uptrend 2") and the psychological significance of that level https://t.co/LkEyRxFhnq
  • The New Zealand Dollar looks poised to extend its push higher against its haven-associated counterparts on robust economic data and a less dovish stance from the RBNZ. Get your $NZD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/vytr4OR1Jy https://t.co/ZcxEUWIm8O
  • It seems the markets are riding high, but risk is always lurking around the corner. Consider your escape plan before you find yourself in collapsing market. What are the top havens for different conditions in 2020? Find out from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/1oeXWEsJkb https://t.co/x8uyOHLtgE
  • The Swiss Franc may continue higher against the US Dollar as technical pressure favors USD/CHF bears..Get your $USDCHF market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/yqJbbhAWiu https://t.co/CaMR0Vqd1m
  • The US Dollar lost ground to most ASEAN currencies as Emerging Market assets climbed despite US economic woes. USD/INR is eyeing third-quarter Indian GDP at the end of the week. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/urDN2b5Nwd https://t.co/toSDbVZCSi
  • The global stock market can be categorized into specific groups or ‘stock market sectors’. Organizing the vast number of stocks in this way helps traders to view assets in a more manageable way. Get your stock market sectors basics here: https://t.co/5gbiHmY8yl https://t.co/mQ6ty8Yalv
  • The Euro looks poised to continue gaining ground against haven-associated currencies and may reverse higher against the British Pound in the near term. Get your #Euro market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/oRIHju7ZzK https://t.co/dIEErVzWEY
  • Gold and silver prices have come under significant pressure recently. However, this correction lower could prove short-lived as price analysis hints at a reversal higher. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/K1qL0fsGwy https://t.co/tRfjlN6X22
Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: 2020 High Within Striking Distance, More to Go?

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: 2020 High Within Striking Distance, More to Go?

2020-11-28 04:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

Australian Dollar Forecast, AUD/USD, Technical Outlook - Talking Points

  • Australian Dollar drives higher on upbeat market sentiment
  • AUD/USD price at multi-year highs following solid weekly gain
  • Bearish RSI divergence since last high unlikely to dampen rally
Advertisement

The Australian dollar moved higher for a fourth consecutive week against the US Dollar. AUD/USD rose over 1% this week following an increasingly positive economic outlook. Along with vaccine news boosting sentiment, China posted the sixth month of industrial profits this week.

AUD/USD rallied above the 0.73 handle on Tuesday and has moved higher since. Month-end rebalancing likely contributed to weakness in the greenback, further bolstering AUD/USD. At the same time, trade tensions between Australia and China worsened. China announced late in the week that it would impose duties on Australian wine imports. The Australian Dollar shrugged off the latest escalation, but the news may digest over the weekend to have a greater impact.

Despite the trade-related risks, AUD/USD may push higher yet as it rides upbeat optimism seen across global markets. To the upside, bulls will look to overtake the September high at 0.7413. From there, a move higher will see the pair push towards its early 2018 highs. Momentum since breaking a neckline from a double bottom pattern earlier this month appears to be the path of least resistance. For now, a prolongation upwards seems to be favored.

To the downside, AUD/USD’s recently breached 0.73 handle may be an area for bulls to put up a fight if price reverses. The current RSI isn’t showing strength to be in an overbought range yet, but indeed RSI is signaling a bearish divergence from the early September highs. A follow-through on any pullback is unlikely without a shift in underlying market sentiment, however. For now, AUD/USD’s direction appears to depend on the broader sentiment in the markets, which, for now, is skewed to the upside.

AUD/USD – Daily Price Chart

AUD/USD Price Chart

Chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook - Friction when Technicals and Fundamentals Collide
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook - Friction when Technicals and Fundamentals Collide
2020-11-27 17:30:00
Mexican Peso Technical Forecast: Will Critical Support be Broken?
Mexican Peso Technical Forecast: Will Critical Support be Broken?
2020-11-22 04:00:00
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Gold Coiling for Break-Out
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Gold Coiling for Break-Out
2020-11-21 18:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Rally Testing Key Breakout Levels
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Rally Testing Key Breakout Levels
2020-11-21 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish