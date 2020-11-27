News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EUR/USD at Risk as ECB Signals Recalibration of Monetary Policy Tools
2020-11-27 07:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-11-27 03:00:00
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Oil Price Volatility to Rise Amid Key OPEC Meeting
2020-11-27 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Break Key Chart Resistance as Vaccine Rally Heats Up
2020-11-25 07:00:00
News
Dow, Gold, Tesla: What Different Markets Say About the Outlook for Risk Trends
2020-11-26 03:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback May Cool a Rally in Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-11-26 02:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold in Free-fall – XAU/USD Breakdown Levels
2020-11-27 16:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-27 13:30:00
News
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook - Friction when Technicals and Fundamentals Collide
2020-11-27 17:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Hitting Resistance as Brexit Talks Continue
2020-11-27 09:00:00
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance
2020-11-24 00:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook - Friction when Technicals and Fundamentals Collide

Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook - Friction when Technicals and Fundamentals Collide

2020-11-27 17:30:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Sterling (GBP/USD) Price, Analysis and Chart:

  • Sterling approaching its make-or-break moment.
  • GBP/USD repeatedly rejected around 1.3400
The post-Brexit trade talks between the EU and the UK are nearly out of time with a decision likely in the next few days. While it has always been expected that these negotiations would go down to the wire, the reality is that if there is no breakthrough in the next few days any deal struck afterward would not be able to be ratified by the EU member states, leaving the EU and UK trading on WTO terms from January 1, 2021.

The charts are now starting to show that the recent optimism that a deal will be struck fading away, leaving Sterling vulnerable to a sharp sell-off if trade talks fail. For now, the fundamental backdrop is more important than any technical set-up and will remain so until a deal is struck or not.

Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Foreign Exchange

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q4 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD continues to fail around the 1.3400 level and is unlikely to make a confirmed break higher ahead of any trade talk confirmation. It may well be that a ‘skinny’ EU-UK trade deal is reached in which case cable will likely press the 1.3515 high printed mid-December 2019 before stair-stepping one or two higher over the coming weeks. A no-deal sees 1.2675 come under short-term pressure.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (February – November 27, 2020)

Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook - Friction when Technicals and Fundamentals Collide
GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -13% -5% -8%
Weekly 4% -7% -3%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG client sentiment data show34.64% of traders are net-long GBP/USD with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.89 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 2.04% higher than yesterday and 0.28% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.37% lower than yesterday and 4.92% higher from last week.

Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias.

EUR/GBP is a better indicator of EU-UK relations and the recent break back above trendline resistance is again highlighting market nervousness. From a technical angle, the 20-day sma moving below the 200-day sma suggests the pair are moving lower although horizontal support at 0.88647 has held firm over the last few months.

EURGBP Daily Price Chart (February – November 27, 2020)

Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook - Friction when Technicals and Fundamentals Collide

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

