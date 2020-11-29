US Dollar Forecast: USD Faces Immediate Downside Risks on Month-End Flows

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: More Upside for EUR/USD, Or is 1.20 the Limit?
2020-11-28 10:00:00
EUR/USD at Risk as ECB Signals Recalibration of Monetary Policy Tools
2020-11-27 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Oil Price Volatility to Rise Amid Key OPEC Meeting
2020-11-27 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Break Key Chart Resistance as Vaccine Rally Heats Up
2020-11-25 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-28 16:00:00
Dow, Gold, Tesla: What Different Markets Say About the Outlook for Risk Trends
2020-11-26 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Dovish FOMC Could Underpin Bullion Ahead of NFP
2020-11-27 22:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold in Free-fall – XAU/USD Breakdown Levels
2020-11-27 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook - Friction when Technicals and Fundamentals Collide
2020-11-27 17:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Hitting Resistance as Brexit Talks Continue
2020-11-27 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance
2020-11-24 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The bull flag pattern is a great pattern to add to a forex trader's technical arsenal. Explosive moves are often associated with the bull flag. Learn more about the bull flag pattern here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/imv2PnapzH
  • Defensive stocks have proven critically important when navigating stock market volatility. Find out what are the most defensive stocks here:https://t.co/TMcbMALtbw https://t.co/mmldxxEtsc
  • Dollar Index has broken major uptrend support and risks accelerated losses into the December open. Get your $USD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/Txo8l8S1f1 https://t.co/YLVzP95JH8
  • The MACD is an indicator that uses exponential moving averages (EMA) to determine trend strength along with entry points based on crossovers. Find out how you can use the MACD as a buy/sell signal here: https://t.co/qxnP99uqTQ https://t.co/tGVqSZ2zK3
  • Support and resistance are the cornerstone of technical analysis, making it the foundation that you build your knowledge on. Build a stronger foundation here: https://t.co/yXLaRpl90I https://t.co/reMoYpqkQO
  • Struggling to define key levels? Floor-Trader Pivots assist traders in identifying areas in a chart where price is likely to approach and can be used to set appropriate targets, while effectively managing risk. Learn how to use this indicator here: https://t.co/Ye4m1FMKUW https://t.co/sqeRL7Rf7u
  • Cyclical and non-cyclical stocks can help diversify a trader’s equity portfolio. Get your guide to understanding these stocks here: https://t.co/h7BKTd2J8N https://t.co/ukOW0dWJxf
  • Beautifully put. https://t.co/0fBsmUH6Pb
  • Gold prices could claw back lost ground ahead of the non-farm payrolls report for November, buoyed by a dovish FOMC, falling real yields and rising inflation expectations. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/3mqut0yQIQ https://t.co/nfyycibwKM
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/UWnLJHVPN4
US Dollar Forecast: USD Faces Immediate Downside Risks on Month-End Flows

US Dollar Forecast: USD Faces Immediate Downside Risks on Month-End Flows

2020-11-29 08:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

USDFUNDAMENTAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Month-End Flows Post Short-Term USD Downside Risks
  • Vol Suppression Sees USD Lower
  • US Facing Multi-Year Trendline
Advertisement

Month-End Flows Post Short-Term USD Downside Risks

A liquidity thinned week has had the USD on the backfoot with the greenback now below 92.00. Month-end flows are likely to dictate price action in the USD on November 30th as it had done at the back-end of last week. Several investment bank models have been touting above average USD selling for month-end rebalancing given the outperformance in US equities this month. The S&P 500 has had the strongest month since April with gains of over 11%.

S&P 500 Posts Strongest Performance Since April

US Dollar Forecast: USD Faces Immediate Downside Risks on Month-End Flows

Source: Refinitv

The chart below shows the price action in the greenback in the run-up to the London 4pm fix back in April. To that end, short-term risks in the USD are tilted to the downside. However, I would also be mindful that volatility tends to pick up around the fix and can often see a reversal in price action right after the 4pm fix.

US Dollar Forecast: USD Faces Immediate Downside Risks on Month-End Flows

Source: Refinitiv

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q4 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Vol Suppression Can See Lower USD For Longer

Aside from month-end, vol suppression persists with the VIX briefly dipping below 20.00. This will be key as to whether we see a continuation in the move lower in the greenback. While the post-election and post-vaccine updates have seen vols maintain a steady move lower, both the EU and UK are facing key risk events in the near-term with trade talks yet to yield a post-Brexit trade deal. Alongside this, the EU also face a delay to the Recovery Fund implementation with both Hungary and Poland putting a halt to progress over. As such, with markets remaining heavily short the USD, the Euros challenge of the 1.20 handle could be short-lived.

VIX vs USD Chart

US Dollar Forecast: USD Faces Immediate Downside Risks on Month-End Flows

Source: Refinitiv

US Facing Multi-Year Trendline

US Dollar Forecast: USD Faces Immediate Downside Risks on Month-End Flows

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-28 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: More Upside for EUR/USD, Or is 1.20 the Limit?
Euro Forecast: More Upside for EUR/USD, Or is 1.20 the Limit?
2020-11-28 10:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Dovish FOMC Could Underpin Bullion Ahead of NFP
Gold Price Forecast: Dovish FOMC Could Underpin Bullion Ahead of NFP
2020-11-27 22:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-23 13:30:00
Advertisement