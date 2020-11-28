US Dollar Outlook: USD Threatens Major Price Collapse – DXY Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: More Upside for EUR/USD, Or is 1.20 the Limit?
2020-11-28 10:00:00
EUR/USD at Risk as ECB Signals Recalibration of Monetary Policy Tools
2020-11-27 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Oil Price Volatility to Rise Amid Key OPEC Meeting
2020-11-27 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Break Key Chart Resistance as Vaccine Rally Heats Up
2020-11-25 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-28 16:00:00
Dow, Gold, Tesla: What Different Markets Say About the Outlook for Risk Trends
2020-11-26 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Dovish FOMC Could Underpin Bullion Ahead of NFP
2020-11-27 22:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold in Free-fall – XAU/USD Breakdown Levels
2020-11-27 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook - Friction when Technicals and Fundamentals Collide
2020-11-27 17:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Hitting Resistance as Brexit Talks Continue
2020-11-27 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance
2020-11-24 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/UWnLJHVPN4
  • Rather than focusing on earning a specific number of pips per day, traders need to focus on what can be controlled. In trading terms this relates to following a strategy perfectly, with no emotion or hesitation. Learn more here: https://t.co/6ZH026QLRN https://t.co/JJIyKh8r1l
  • That if you’re offended by what someone says on Twitter and that ruins your day, you live an extremely lucky life to be able to have that be your biggest problem for the day. https://t.co/H9KQjR3ViK
  • Myth or fact? One thing is for sure, there are a lot of misconceptions about trading. Knowing the difference between common trading myths and the reality is essential to long-term success. Find out about these 'myths' here: https://t.co/EDvQdHfIPm https://t.co/tl54v6sKkX
  • Moving averages are extremely popular due to its easy-to-use nature and multitude of uses when trading. What are some popular moving averages and how can you use them? Find out: https://t.co/ik0wQ3MLGE https://t.co/heAYoTMDeR
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here:https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/UqZBBPZiOl
  • Looking for a new way to trade reversals? One of the most used reversal candle patterns is known as the Harami. Like most candlestick formation patterns, the Harami tells a story about sentiment in the market. Get better with trading reversals here: https://t.co/rfwUWJfbz9 https://t.co/rChAkNqPL2
  • Long wick candles are recurrent within the forex market. This makes understanding the meaning behind these candles invaluable to any trader to comprehend the market dynamics during a specific period. Learn about the importance of extended wicks here: https://t.co/SIpslvhX0J https://t.co/jVxcE1QUBs
  • Safe haven stocks also allow traders to diversify their portfolio and reduce risk. Learn if safe-haven stocks are made for you here: https://t.co/MTc4tUDD6c https://t.co/DOQ6tyzep9
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/WQLZ1X7gIY
US Dollar Outlook: USD Threatens Major Price Collapse – DXY Levels

US Dollar Outlook: USD Threatens Major Price Collapse – DXY Levels

2020-11-28 22:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

US Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Weekly Trade Levels

  • US Dollartechnical trade level update – Weekly Chart
  • USD attempting break of multi-year uptrend support
  • DXY at risk for sharp declines sub-92.28- Initial weekly support 91.33
Advertisement

The US Dollar Index is off more than 0.60% this week with DXY attempting to break below major long-term uptrend support just above the yearly lows. The technical implications of this break are massive and suggest a significant shift in the longer-term USD price outlook. These are the updated technical targets and invalidation levels that matter on the US Dollar Index weekly price chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this DXY technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Nov 30
( 13:11 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY Weekly

DXY Chart

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; US Dollar Index on Tradingview

Notes: In my last US Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that DXY was testing major support and to be on the lookout for, “topside exhaustion ahead of 93.92 on recoveries IF price is heading lower with a close below 91.92 needed to fuel the next leg.” The index continued to test key technical support at the 2016 low / 2018 objective yearly open at 91.92-92.28 for over three-weeks with price attempting to close below for the first time since April of 2018 on Friday.

A close below would risk accelerated losses for the index with the first major weekly support objective eyed at the 2017 low-week close at 91.33 and the 2017 low at 91.01- look for a more significant price reaction there IF reached. Initial weekly resistance now stands back at 92.28 backed by the 93-handle. Broader bearish invalidation now lowered to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement off the 2018 advance / 2016 low-week close at 93.88

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: The US Dollar attempting to break / close below critical support zone at multi-year uptrend support – risk for accelerated losses while below 92.28. From a trading standpoint, look for topside exhaustions ahead of the former 2011 trendline on recoveries IF price is indeed heading lower – a weekly close back this slope would threaten a false-break scenario. That said, watch for sharp declines while below this threshold with initial objectives eyed at the 2017 lows - keep in mind we’re heading into the close of the month- stay nimble here.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly US Dollar Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Key US Data Releases

US Eco Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: 2020 High Within Striking Distance, More to Go?
Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: 2020 High Within Striking Distance, More to Go?
2020-11-28 04:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook - Friction when Technicals and Fundamentals Collide
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook - Friction when Technicals and Fundamentals Collide
2020-11-27 17:30:00
Mexican Peso Technical Forecast: Will Critical Support be Broken?
Mexican Peso Technical Forecast: Will Critical Support be Broken?
2020-11-22 04:00:00
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Gold Coiling for Break-Out
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Gold Coiling for Break-Out
2020-11-21 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR