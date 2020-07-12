We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-12 16:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Bullish Momentum Still in Place
2020-07-11 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-12 16:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Jumps Back Above 40, but Can it Maintain?
2020-07-11 01:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-12 16:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-12 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-12 16:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Pullback in Play – Charts to Watch
2020-07-11 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-12 16:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP Cheers Stimulus, Rally at Risk of Stalling
2020-07-11 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-12 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook Bullish on Coronavirus Surge, US Earnings Season
2020-07-11 10:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in the US and Latin America causing risk sentiment to falter despite ongoing economic recovery. Get your #currencies update from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/RCQR6z77qY https://t.co/E2jzemH6bQ
  • The ASX 200 and AUD/JPY are at risk of losses as cases of Covid-19 continue to climb in Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state. Get your #ASX market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/O0LNvhgsQo https://t.co/Xq2lDE6s1T
  • Risk performance disparity is front and center while systemic issues meet key event risk. My trading video for the week ahead; '#Dow, $EURUSD, $GBPUSD Breakout Levels and Events Next Week' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/07/11/Dow-EURUSD-GBPUSD-Breakout-Levels-and-Events-Next-Week.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/1Fp5OxRbiS
  • This week, EUR/USD rallied to a multi-week high. Will bulls keep leading the price next week? Get your #currencies update from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/zUozw703uC https://t.co/LIEcx52Xh0
  • The New Zealand Dollar is aiming higher, with NZD/USD eyeing fresh yearly highs while AUD/NZD may be carving out a bearish Head and Shoulders chart pattern. Get your $NZDUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/osFxXvq5xF https://t.co/Uk2RhkEyQO
  • A plethora of UK data, however, external factors remain the key driver as GBP/USD edges towards 200DMA. Get your #currencies update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/bWJGyiUSpQ https://t.co/qAg8NrAZor
  • The Japanese #Yen may rise if a growing number of coronavirus cases around the world puts a premium on anti-risk assets. JPY’s gains may be amplified if corporate earnings fail to impress investors. Get your #currencies update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/yP4revKq6J https://t.co/7smgRKspLU
  • The US Dollar index (DXY) may face range bound conditions over the coming days amid the failed attempt to test the June low (95.75). Get your #currencies update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/GsBcE6Z4G6 https://t.co/HIJ4vvcBIg
  • The Dow Jones could fall based on positioning signals, will the growth-linked Australian Dollar and Canadian Dollar follow? If so, what are the technical barriers ahead? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/yJrlR5C00P https://t.co/FzkIBlJLHG
  • Further gains in USD/IDR could be curbed as USD/PHP establishes a floor around 2017 lows. USD/MYR may fall next as USD/SGD fast approaches a key falling trend line.Get your #ASEAN currencies market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/9JgZm2n8Fl https://t.co/FeBuqJ64qB
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB

Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB

2020-07-12 16:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Michael Boutros, Martin Essex, MSTA, James Stanley, Daniel Dubrovsky, David Song, Dimitri Zabelin, Justin McQueen, Mahmoud Alkudsi, Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Peter Hanks, Daniel Moss,
Share:

US equities wrapped up a cautiously optimistic week as the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed. Most gains occurred in the latter as the former two have yet to surpass peaks set in June as they spend most of their time in consolidation. Anti-risk assets like the US Dollar and to a certain extent the Japanese Yen underperformed. The growth-linked NZD gained.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Are retail traders leaning into momentum or fighting it?
Get My Guide

Anti-fiat gold prices continued the climb to new 2020 highs as yields on longer-dated Treasuries diminished. This could be an early sign of fading confidence in the outlook for growth down the road. US coronavirus cases continued setting new highs this past week as certain states began seeing record upticks on Covid-19 fatalities.

Stock valuations in the world’s largest economy will start being tested as the second-quarter earnings season gets underway with major financial companies reporting in the week ahead. Further insight will also be revealed into how states and counties approach lockdowns should coronavirus cases and fatalities continue rising.

The Euro and DAX 30 will be closely eyeing the ECB rate decision as well as a meeting between EU leaders to find common ground over a €750 billion rescue package to support economic growth amid Covid-19. The British Pound and Australian Dollar will be watching fresh updates on UK and China GDP data respectively. Will US retail sales continue inspiring confidence in growth?

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

Discover your trading personality to help find optimal forms of analyzing financial markets

Fundamental Forecasts:

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD to Find Direction from ECB and EU Summit

Two major events will dominate Euro trading in the coming week: an ECB meeting on Eurozone monetary policy, followed by an EU summit to reach agreement on a recovery fund.

Japanese Yen Outlook Bullish on Coronavirus Surge, US Earnings Season

The Japanese Yen may rise if a growing number of coronavirus cases around the world puts a premium on anti-risk assets. JPY’s gains may be amplified if corporate earnings fail to impress investors.

Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Outlook: Stocks Week Ahead

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 nervously face the earnings season ascoronavirus deaths could reimpose lockdowns. The DAX 30 eyes an EU rescue package as the FTSE 100 awaits GDP data.

Gold Price Forecast: Fed Balance Sheet Drop May Cap Bullion's Surge

Gold price gains seem to depend on monetary stimulus expansion and may turn lower as contraction of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet underpins the US Dollar.

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP Cheers Stimulus, Rally at Risk of Stalling

A plethora of UK data, however, external factors remain the key driver as GBP/USD edges towards 200DMA

Technical Forecasts:

US Dollar Technical Outlook: 'Death Cross' Takes Shape in July

The US Dollar index (DXY) may face range bound conditions over the coming days amid the failed attempt to test the June low (95.75).

Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Breakout Stalls at 2020 Highs

Australian Dollar is up fractionally this week with Aussie stalling just below the yearly range highs. Here are the levels that matter on the AUD/USD technical chart.

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Bullish Momentum Still in Place

This week, EUR/USD rallied to a multi-week high. Will bulls keep leading the price next week?

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Pullback in Play – Charts to Watch

Gold price action continues to steal market headlines as the precious metal rockets to fresh multi-year highs. Can bullion keep climbing? Or is XAU/USD gearing up for a modest pullback after topping $1,800/oz last week?

Oil Price Forecast: WTI Jumps Back Above 40, but Can it Maintain?

It was a surprisingly quiet week in oil, with the net of this week’s price action showing a doji. But a longer-term formation has built that may open the door to that next trend.

Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts Ahead of Earnings

The Nasdaq 100 trades at the top of a longstanding technical pattern, just as the arrival of earnings season looks to inject volatility into the market. Does this mean trouble at the top for the Nasdaq?

USD/MXN Week Ahead: Signals are Mixed, and so is Risk Sentiment

Coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in the US and Latin America causing risk sentiment to falter despite ongoing economic recovery

US DOLLAR WEEKLY PERFORMANCE AGAINST CURRENCIES AND GOLD

Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP Cheers Stimulus, Rally at Risk of Stalling
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP Cheers Stimulus, Rally at Risk of Stalling
2020-07-11 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook Bullish on Coronavirus Surge, US Earnings Season
Japanese Yen Outlook Bullish on Coronavirus Surge, US Earnings Season
2020-07-11 10:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Outlook: Stocks Week Ahead
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Outlook: Stocks Week Ahead
2020-07-11 04:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD to Find Direction from ECB and EU Summit
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD to Find Direction from ECB and EU Summit
2020-07-10 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Wall Street
Mixed
USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.