Japanese Yen Outlook Bullish on Coronavirus Surge, US Earnings Season

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, EURUSD, GBPUSD Breakout Levels and Events Next Week
2020-07-11 02:25:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD to Find Direction from ECB and EU Summit
2020-07-10 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Jumps Back Above 40, but Can it Maintain?
2020-07-11 01:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Drop After Covid-19 Surge, Biden Speech
2020-07-09 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Outlook: Stocks Week Ahead
2020-07-11 04:00:00
Dow, EURUSD, GBPUSD Breakout Levels and Events Next Week
2020-07-11 02:25:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Outlook Bearish For Q3 on Financial Risks, Covid-19 Pandemic
2020-07-10 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Balance Sheet Drop May Cap Bullion's Surge
2020-07-10 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Pullback, EUR/GBP Dips Supported
2020-07-10 08:11:00
GBP/USD Confirms Q1 Bottom, However, Upside Challenges Remain
2020-07-09 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook Bullish on Coronavirus Surge, US Earnings Season
2020-07-11 10:00:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Fundamental Outlook, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Eyed
2020-07-10 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/lIJdiz4xSz https://t.co/UQRaKusFP7
  • The continuity seen across these volatility cycles is a good thing. Historical precedence offer a blueprint for identifying conditions supportive for a vol-event to occur, and how they may unfold. Deepen your knowledge of historical volatility here:https://t.co/vg7w10la3j https://t.co/nUvvI3WQpx
  • Australian Dollar is up fractionally this week with Aussie stalling just below the yearly range highs. Here are the levels that matter on the $AUDUSD technical chart. Get your #currencies update from @MBForex here: https://t.co/jYzBK1qH4s https://t.co/gYj4tFbsGS
  • What is the road ahead for equities this coming week? Check out my fundamental outlook below! #DowJones #SP500 #DAX30 #FTSE100 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/title/2020/07/11/Dow-Jones-SP-500-DAX-30-FTSE-100-Outlook-Stocks-Week-Ahead.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/HjIBDKqwvO
  • #Gold price gains seem to depend on monetary stimulus expansion and may turn lower as contraction of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet underpins the US Dollar. Get your #metals update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/8NHLc8jdhw https://t.co/0YYKXqtY9V
  • Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/OjTZOQEytM https://t.co/DDCWX1In7k
  • The US Dollar is pressured as rising coronavirus cases fail to dent 2021 GDP bets. Could the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso and Malaysian Ringgit rise? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/u1qhaIGGoC https://t.co/kvFgxQjLb0
  • The ASX 200 and AUD/JPY are at risk of losses as cases of Covid-19 continue to climb in Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state. Get your #ASX market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/O0LNvhy4eY https://t.co/mS9vLeVU5Y
  • The Dow Jones could fall based on positioning signals, will the growth-linked Australian Dollar and Canadian Dollar follow? If so, what are the technical barriers ahead? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/yJrlR5C00P https://t.co/W45z2yNjr0
  • Further gains in USD/IDR could be curbed as USD/PHP establishes a floor around 2017 lows. USD/MYR may fall next as USD/SGD fast approaches a key falling trend line.Get your #ASEAN currencies market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/9JgZm2n8Fl https://t.co/Yg6WSFxt8T
Japanese Yen Outlook Bullish on Coronavirus Surge, US Earnings Season

Japanese Yen Outlook Bullish on Coronavirus Surge, US Earnings Season

2020-07-11 10:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:
Yen Price Chart

OUTLOOK: BULLISH

  • Japanese Yen may get tailwind from risk aversion over concern of surging Covid-19 cases
  • Gains may be magnified if US earnings from large market-cap corporations underwhelms
  • JPY could also rise if key OPEC+ meeting reveals signs of internal political fragmentation

Coronavirus Cases

The Japanese Yen may rise if a growing number of coronavirus cases – particularly in the US, the largest economy in the world – spurs demand for anti-risk assets. Efforts to mitigate the spread could mean the reimplementation or extension of growth-hampering lockdown measures that have caused global economic activity to slowdown.

Chart Showing Global Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

COVID19 cases worldwide

Source: Johns Hopkins CSSE

The US alone constitutes just under 20 percent of total global cases confirmed, with hot spots like Texas and Florida reporting alarming metrics. Medical statistics in those areas have unnerved already-unsettled investors who are already contending with geopolitical risks in the US – with the upcoming 2020 US presidential election – and rising tension in Hong Kong.

Corporate Earnings

The Japanese Yen may extends gains if earnings from corporate gains like Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Blackrock and a slew of other high market-cap companies miss their earnings estimates. Since the selloff in global equities in March, stock markets have bounced back with renewed vitality, leading to questionable asset prices that may not be justified by poor earnings.

Technology-oriented stocks in particular have shown to be the most resilient category. Since March 16, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet Inc having risen over 60.0, 93.0 and 40.0 percent, respectively. Their disproportionate weight in major US equity indices masks the health of smaller-cap companies that continue to struggle in the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.

Japanese Yen, S&P 500 Index – Daily Chart

Japanese Yen, S&P 500 Index

Source: Bloomberg

Consequently, an avalanche of underwhelming earnings reports could shatter the illusion of financial stability and cause a pullback in major equity indices. In this scenario, the anti-risk Japanese Yen may appreciate against a basket of its G10 peers, especially those chained to commodity-linked economies. These include the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian Dollars in addition to the Swedish Krona and Norwegian Krone.

OPEC Meeting: Will Friction Push JPY Higher?

On July 14, OPEC+’s Join Ministerial Monitoring Committee will be holding a conference call to assess each participant’s compliance with production quotas. Internal friction within the alliance has been a source of geopolitical angst among commodity traders. The OPEC meeting on March 6 – where Russia and Saudi Arabia failed to reach a consensus on production – saw crude oil prices plunge; but other assets were not immune.

Chart Showing Crude Oil Prices, AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY – Daily Chart

Oil AUDJPY,NZDJPY,USDJPY

Crude oil chart created using TradingView

Risk aversion from the geopolitical friction there permeated across bond, currency, commodity and equity markets and caused the Japanese Yen to spike against a basket of its peers. Part of the internal breakdown within the cartel comes from each member pursuing their own interests. Parag Khanna, author of The Future is Asian, wrote in his book in regards to OPEC that:

“…Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Aramco and the UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNC) are competing ferociously with Iran, Iraq and Nigeria, and others to be Asia’s top oil and gas supplier. As a result, the OPEC unity of the 1970’s and ’80s has given way to a collapse of coordination, with oil producers jockeying to secure long-term Asia customers”.

The following day, OPEC+ officials will meet and discuss whether or not to extend record production cuts – currently standing at 9.6 million bpd – into August. The other possibility could be maintaining the original target for the next month at 7.7 million bpd. In any case, a lack of coordination or internal fragmentation could roil oil markets and put a premium on anti-risk assets like the Japanese Yen.

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Outlook: Stocks Week Ahead
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Outlook: Stocks Week Ahead
2020-07-11 04:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD to Find Direction from ECB and EU Summit
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD to Find Direction from ECB and EU Summit
2020-07-10 22:00:00
XAU/USD Outlook Bearish For Q3 on Financial Risks, Covid-19 Pandemic
XAU/USD Outlook Bearish For Q3 on Financial Risks, Covid-19 Pandemic
2020-07-10 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Balance Sheet Drop May Cap Bullion's Surge
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Balance Sheet Drop May Cap Bullion's Surge
2020-07-10 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.