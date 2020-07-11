We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dow, EURUSD, GBPUSD Breakout Levels and Events Next Week
2020-07-11 02:25:00
2020-07-11 02:25:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD to Find Direction from ECB and EU Summit
2020-07-10 22:00:00
2020-07-10 22:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Jumps Back Above 40, but Can it Maintain?
2020-07-11 01:00:00
2020-07-11 01:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Drop After Covid-19 Surge, Biden Speech
2020-07-09 23:00:00
2020-07-09 23:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Outlook: Stocks Week Ahead
2020-07-11 04:00:00
2020-07-11 04:00:00
Dow, EURUSD, GBPUSD Breakout Levels and Events Next Week
2020-07-11 02:25:00
2020-07-11 02:25:00
XAU/USD Outlook Bearish For Q3 on Financial Risks, Covid-19 Pandemic
2020-07-10 18:30:00
2020-07-10 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Balance Sheet Drop May Cap Bullion's Surge
2020-07-10 16:00:00
2020-07-10 16:00:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Pullback, EUR/GBP Dips Supported
2020-07-10 08:11:00
2020-07-10 08:11:00
GBP/USD Confirms Q1 Bottom, However, Upside Challenges Remain
2020-07-09 18:30:00
2020-07-09 18:30:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Fundamental Outlook, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Eyed
2020-07-10 14:00:00
2020-07-10 14:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
2020-07-07 14:23:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: 'Death Cross' Takes Shape in July

2020-07-11 07:00:00
David Song, Strategist
US Dollar Talking Points

The technical outlook warns of a further depreciation in the US Dollar as a ‘death cross’ formation takes shape in July, but the DXY index may face range bound conditions over the coming days amid the failed attempt to test the June low (95.75).

Technical Forecast for US Dollar: Neutral

The US Dollar has given back the advance following the COVID-19 outbreak, with DXY now marginally higher from the start of the year as the Federal Reserve deploys a slew of unconventional tools to combat the economic shock from the pandemic.

In turn, DXY appears to have established a downward trend from the March high (102.99), with the trendline tracking a similar slope to the 50-Day SMA (98.06).

DXY Index Daily Chart

The negative slopes in the simple moving averages offer a bearish outlook for the US Dollar index as the 50-Day SMA (98.06) crosses below the 200-Day SMA (98.27) in July, and the ‘death cross’ formation undermines the recent rebound in DXY as the recovery from the June low (95.72) stalls ahead of the June high (98.32).

As result, DXY may continue to track last month’s range as the decline from the start of July fails trigger an extreme reading in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) like the behavior seen in June.

With that said, DXY may continue to hold above the Fibonacci overlap around 95.90 (23.6% expansion) to 96.00 (50% retracement) amid the a failed attempt to test the June low (95.75), with lack of momentum to close below the 96.40 (78.6% retracement) region bringing the 97.10 (38.2% expansion) area on the radar.

Need a break/close above 97.10 to open up the overlap around 97.60 (23.6% expansion) to 98.20 (50% expansion), which largely lines up with trendline resistance.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

