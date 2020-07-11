US Dollar Technical Outlook: 'Death Cross' Takes Shape in July

The continuity seen across these volatility cycles is a good thing. Historical precedence offer a blueprint for identifying conditions supportive for a vol-event to occur, and how they may unfold. Deepen your knowledge of historical volatility here:https://t.co/vg7w10la3j https://t.co/nUvvI3WQpx

Australian Dollar is up fractionally this week with Aussie stalling just below the yearly range highs. Here are the levels that matter on the $AUDUSD technical chart. Get your #currencies update from @MBForex here: https://t.co/jYzBK1qH4s https://t.co/gYj4tFbsGS

What is the road ahead for equities this coming week? Check out my fundamental outlook below! #DowJones #SP500 #DAX30 #FTSE100 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/title/2020/07/11/Dow-Jones-SP-500-DAX-30-FTSE-100-Outlook-Stocks-Week-Ahead.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/HjIBDKqwvO

#Gold price gains seem to depend on monetary stimulus expansion and may turn lower as contraction of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet underpins the US Dollar. Get your #metals update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/8NHLc8jdhw https://t.co/0YYKXqtY9V

Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/OjTZOQEytM https://t.co/DDCWX1In7k

The US Dollar is pressured as rising coronavirus cases fail to dent 2021 GDP bets. Could the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso and Malaysian Ringgit rise? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/u1qhaIGGoC https://t.co/kvFgxQjLb0

The ASX 200 and AUD/JPY are at risk of losses as cases of Covid-19 continue to climb in Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state. Get your #ASX market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/O0LNvhy4eY https://t.co/mS9vLeVU5Y

The Dow Jones could fall based on positioning signals, will the growth-linked Australian Dollar and Canadian Dollar follow? If so, what are the technical barriers ahead? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/yJrlR5C00P https://t.co/W45z2yNjr0

Further gains in USD/IDR could be curbed as USD/PHP establishes a floor around 2017 lows. USD/MYR may fall next as USD/SGD fast approaches a key falling trend line.Get your #ASEAN currencies market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/9JgZm2n8Fl https://t.co/Yg6WSFxt8T