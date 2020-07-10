Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Breakout Stalls at 2020 Highs

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD to Find Direction from ECB and EU Summit
2020-07-10 22:00:00
EUR/USD & AUD/USD in Focus Ahead of ECB, Jobs & Retail Sales
2020-07-10 21:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Drop After Covid-19 Surge, Biden Speech
2020-07-09 23:00:00
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins
2020-07-09 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Eyes Support, Straits Times Faces Singapore General Election
2020-07-10 00:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Earnings Season Arrives
2020-07-09 20:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Balance Sheet Drop May Cap Bullion's Surge
2020-07-10 16:00:00
Gold Prices Fall with Stocks as US-China Tensions Escalate
2020-07-10 06:18:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Pullback, EUR/GBP Dips Supported
2020-07-10 08:11:00
GBP/USD Confirms Q1 Bottom, However, Upside Challenges Remain
2020-07-09 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q3 Fundamental Outlook, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Eyed
2020-07-10 14:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/S9CEcBm5Qe https://t.co/xOuBrIfm9o
  • @JMcQueenFX https://t.co/TvREDx53du
  • Here's an interesting stat before the weekend - At ~$183 billion, Jeff Bezos' net worth would be the 29th largest stock by market capitalization on the $SPX ranking between Pepsi and Comcast $AMZN is truly remarkable
  • Texas virus cases increase 4.2%, above prior 3.9% 7-day average - BBG
  • I know it is not a coincidence that trade war pressures rise when markets are doing well to help reserve stability. I don't think this strategy will work as well in the US-EU confrontation ($EURUSD) as it has US-China ($USDCNH) https://t.co/R19dytlgIY
  • From a trading standpoint, be on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion with the immediate long-bias vulnerable while below 7042.Get your $AUDUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/jYzBK1qH4s https://t.co/Zw6Ssp1OnO
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.26% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Pr9kYZ1a4o
  • U.S. publishes new list of 25% tariffs against France - BBG
  • @ddubrovskyFX Meanwhile, the s&p is forming a golden cross ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/H2Kc4JTwtH
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.22% Oil - US Crude: 0.02% Gold: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/f7njZ15h9S
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Breakout Stalls at 2020 Highs

Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Breakout Stalls at 2020 Highs

2020-07-10 19:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: AUD/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar technical trade level update - Weekly Chart
  • AUD/USD price in consolidation below key resistance at– 2019 /2020 yearly opens
  • Aussie constructive while above 6660- Resistance at 7042 & 7120

The Australian Dollar is fractionally higher against the US Dollar this week with AUD/USD trading at 6938 in early New York trade on Friday. The advance seems to be stalling just ahead of a key resistance zone we’ve been tracking for months now and leaves the rally vulnerable heading into next week. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD weekly price chart. for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jul 13
( 12:07 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Weekly

AUDUSD Price Chart

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Notes:In my last Australian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that the, “focus is on a break of this multi-week consolidation formation in the Australian Dollar with the broader rally vulnerable while below 7042.” The outlook remains unchanged heading into the close of the week and although Aussie is poised to close its third consecutive weekly advance, the rally remains vulnerable while below the 2020/2019 yearly open resistance at 7016/42.

A breach / close above this threshold is needed to mark resumption of the broader March rally with such a scenario eyeing subsequent topside resistance objective at the 61.8% retracement of the 2018 decline at 7120 and the 2018 swing high / May 2017 low at 7295-7328. Weekly support levels unchanged at the 2019 low close at 6733 with broader bullish invalidation steady at the 2008 low-week close / 2019 swing low at 6660/70.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly Dollar Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The immediate once again is on this approach into key lateral resistance. From a trading standpoint, be on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion with the immediate long-bias vulnerable while below 7042. Ultimately, a larger pullback may offer more favorable opportunities closer to trend support with topside breach exposing the 2013 trendline. Review my latest Australian Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment – AUD/USD Price Chart

AUDUSD Price Chart
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short AUD/USD - the ratio stands at -1.97 (33.70% of traders are long) – bullish reading
  • Long positions are 0.53% higher than yesterday and 4.27% lower from last week
  • Short positions are9.75% lower than yesterday and 2.39% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed AUD/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
AUD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% -8% -5%
Weekly -7% -5% -6%
Learn how shifts in Aussie retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key Australia / US Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Forecast: Despite the Fireworks, USD in Range
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Despite the Fireworks, USD in Range
2020-07-10 17:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast 3Q-2020: Range Potential in Focus
Crude Oil Technical Forecast 3Q-2020: Range Potential in Focus
2020-07-10 15:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for the Third Quarter
Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for the Third Quarter
2020-07-10 12:30:00
GBP/USD Confirms Q1 Bottom, However, Upside Challenges Remain
GBP/USD Confirms Q1 Bottom, However, Upside Challenges Remain
2020-07-09 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.