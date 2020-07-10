We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD to Find Direction from ECB and EU Summit
2020-07-10 22:00:00
EUR/USD & AUD/USD in Focus Ahead of ECB, Jobs & Retail Sales
2020-07-10 21:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Drop After Covid-19 Surge, Biden Speech
2020-07-09 23:00:00
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins
2020-07-09 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Eyes Support, Straits Times Faces Singapore General Election
2020-07-10 00:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Earnings Season Arrives
2020-07-09 20:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Balance Sheet Drop May Cap Bullion's Surge
2020-07-10 16:00:00
Gold Prices Fall with Stocks as US-China Tensions Escalate
2020-07-10 06:18:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Pullback, EUR/GBP Dips Supported
2020-07-10 08:11:00
GBP/USD Confirms Q1 Bottom, However, Upside Challenges Remain
2020-07-09 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q3 Fundamental Outlook, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Eyed
2020-07-10 14:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/S9CEcBm5Qe https://t.co/xOuBrIfm9o
  • @JMcQueenFX https://t.co/TvREDx53du
  • Here's an interesting stat before the weekend - At ~$183 billion, Jeff Bezos' net worth would be the 29th largest stock by market capitalization on the $SPX ranking between Pepsi and Comcast $AMZN is truly remarkable
  • Texas virus cases increase 4.2%, above prior 3.9% 7-day average - BBG
  • I know it is not a coincidence that trade war pressures rise when markets are doing well to help reserve stability. I don't think this strategy will work as well in the US-EU confrontation ($EURUSD) as it has US-China ($USDCNH) https://t.co/R19dytlgIY
  • From a trading standpoint, be on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion with the immediate long-bias vulnerable while below 7042.Get your $AUDUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/jYzBK1qH4s https://t.co/Zw6Ssp1OnO
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.26% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Pr9kYZ1a4o
  • U.S. publishes new list of 25% tariffs against France - BBG
  • @ddubrovskyFX Meanwhile, the s&p is forming a golden cross ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/H2Kc4JTwtH
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.22% Oil - US Crude: 0.02% Gold: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/f7njZ15h9S
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD to Find Direction from ECB and EU Summit

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD to Find Direction from ECB and EU Summit

2020-07-10 22:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:
EURO Price Chart

Source: IG Charts

Fundamental Euro Forecast: Mixed

  • The coming week could well be a “wait and see” week for the Euro, with little action likely ahead of an ECB announcement Thursday onEurozone monetary policy followed by an EU summit to attempt to reach a consensus on a recovery fund.
  • For most of last week the Euro was lacking direction – with EUR/USD and EUR/JPY rising, EUR/GBP falling and EUR/CHF moving broadly sideways.
  • Now the major risk is stalemate on the recovery fund, which would likely weaken the Euro against all the other major currencies.

ECB on the agenda

The end of the coming week will be busy for Euro traders, who will need to keep their eyes open for an announcement Thursday on monetary policy by the European Central Bank’s Governing Council and then for any news from a special meeting of the European Council on Friday and Saturday.

Prior to that, the Euro will likely be buffeted by risk on/risk off sentiment and movements in the US Dollar. The ECB meeting needs to be watched closely but it too should leave the Euro unmoved as no changes are expected in Eurozone monetary policy.

It was only last month that the ECB decided to respond to the economic downturn caused by the spread of coronavirus infections by increasing its pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP) by €600 billion to €1.35 trillion, extending the horizon for net purchases under the PEPP to at least the end of June next year and reinvesting the maturing principal payments from securities bought under the PEPP until at least the end of 2022.

There’s little doubt that it will now sit back for a while before deciding whether any further action is necessary. Indeed, ECB President Christine Lagarde told The Financial Times newspaper last Wednesday: “We have done so much that we have quite a bit of time to assess” economic data “carefully”.

Looking for a forex trader’s guide to the ECB? Ours is here

That leaves the EU summit as the principal risk event for the Euro and it will be interesting to see whether Lagarde attempts to nudge the leaders attending into reaching a deal.

EUR/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (April 9 – July 9, 2020)

EURUSD Price Chart

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh Q3 Euroforecast
Get My Guide

EU summit risk for the Euro

The special European Council meeting will take place Thursday and Friday at the Europa building in Brussels so that EU leaders can discuss face-to-face a proposed recovery plan to respond to the Covid-19 crisis and agree a new long-term EU budget. Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, has said “we are aware that it is essential to take a decision as soon as possible,” but there is plenty of room for a slip-up.

The current plan is for an EU recovery fund consisting of €500 billion of grants and €250 billion of loans to help the weakest members of the bloc. However, this faces opposition from the so-called “frugal four”: Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden, and failure to agree would almost certainly send the Euro lower.

Brexit, ZEW, inflation and trade

Meanwhile, signs are starting to emerge that the EU and the UK are inching towards an agreement on their relationship once the Brexit implementation period ends in December. Any leaks from the talks – positive or negative – will likely affect GBP rather than EUR but an impact on the Euro too cannot be ruled out.

As for the economic calendar, the main item on the agenda for Euro traders is the ZEW economic sentiment index for Germany in July, expected to drop to 62.5 from 63.4 in June. Otherwise, the only numbers worth watching out for are final June inflation figures from the Eurozone and several of its member states, and May Eurozone industrial production and trade data.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jul 14
( 10:07 GMT )
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Fed Balance Sheet Drop May Cap Bullion's Surge
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Balance Sheet Drop May Cap Bullion's Surge
2020-07-10 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Fundamental Outlook, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Eyed
Japanese Yen Q3 Fundamental Outlook, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Eyed
2020-07-10 14:00:00
Stock Market Third Quarter Forecast: Covid Concerns & Fed Policy to Clash
Stock Market Third Quarter Forecast: Covid Concerns & Fed Policy to Clash
2020-07-09 20:00:00
Dollar as a Safe Haven or Source of Global Instability?
Dollar as a Safe Haven or Source of Global Instability?
2020-07-09 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.