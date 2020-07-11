EUR/USD Price Forecast: Bullish Momentum Still in Place

It was a surprisingly quiet week in oil, with the net of this week’s price action showing a doji. But a longer-term formation has built that may open the door to that next trend. Get your #commodities update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/zz6M2ce55V https://t.co/UxlbpgLBkq

Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/beKjEODs2y

RT @RichDvorakFX: @Investingcom Seems to me like investors ‘high’ on central bank liquidity are fiending for more and staring down the edge…

Get your snapshot update of the of relative currency strength and exchange status from around the globe here: https://t.co/DmhBkd4B0k https://t.co/b8RNJQKE1m

The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/yXomAftdv8 https://t.co/wOQAHZVnxB

Forex trading, which is the act of exchanging fiat currencies, is thought to be centuries old – dating back to the Babylonian period. Learn about the history of Forex here:https://t.co/ePTJlbUP7c https://t.co/WS2LkCt9gX

Two major events will dominate #Euro trading in the coming week: an #ECB meeting on Eurozone monetary policy, followed by an #EU summit to reach agreement on a recovery fund. Get your #currencies update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/wnXjTDizMv https://t.co/tmxDfkgmSv

There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/lIJdiz4xSz https://t.co/UQRaKusFP7

The continuity seen across these volatility cycles is a good thing. Historical precedence offer a blueprint for identifying conditions supportive for a vol-event to occur, and how they may unfold. Deepen your knowledge of historical volatility here:https://t.co/vg7w10la3j https://t.co/nUvvI3WQpx