USD/MXN Week Ahead: Signals are Mixed, and so is Risk Sentiment

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Bullish Momentum Still in Place
2020-07-11 20:00:00
Dow, EURUSD, GBPUSD Breakout Levels and Events Next Week
2020-07-11 02:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Jumps Back Above 40, but Can it Maintain?
2020-07-11 01:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Drop After Covid-19 Surge, Biden Speech
2020-07-09 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Outlook: Stocks Week Ahead
2020-07-11 04:00:00
Dow, EURUSD, GBPUSD Breakout Levels and Events Next Week
2020-07-11 02:25:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Pullback in Play – Charts to Watch
2020-07-11 17:30:00
XAU/USD Outlook Bearish For Q3 on Financial Risks, Covid-19 Pandemic
2020-07-10 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP Cheers Stimulus, Rally at Risk of Stalling
2020-07-11 16:00:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Pullback, EUR/GBP Dips Supported
2020-07-10 08:11:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook Bullish on Coronavirus Surge, US Earnings Season
2020-07-11 10:00:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Fundamental Outlook, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Eyed
2020-07-10 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Japanese #Yen may rise if a growing number of coronavirus cases around the world puts a premium on anti-risk assets. JPY’s gains may be amplified if corporate earnings fail to impress investors. Get your #currencies update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/yP4revKq6J https://t.co/7smgRKspLU
  • The US Dollar index (DXY) may face range bound conditions over the coming days amid the failed attempt to test the June low (95.75). Get your #currencies update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/GsBcE6Z4G6 https://t.co/HIJ4vvcBIg
  • The Dow Jones could fall based on positioning signals, will the growth-linked Australian Dollar and Canadian Dollar follow? If so, what are the technical barriers ahead? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/yJrlR5C00P https://t.co/FzkIBlJLHG
  • Further gains in USD/IDR could be curbed as USD/PHP establishes a floor around 2017 lows. USD/MYR may fall next as USD/SGD fast approaches a key falling trend line.Get your #ASEAN currencies market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/9JgZm2n8Fl https://t.co/FeBuqJ64qB
  • Japanese Yen Outlook Bullish on Coronavirus Surge, US Earnings Season https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/jpy/2020/07/11/Japanese-Yen-Outlook-Bullish-on-Coronavirus-Surge-US-Earnings-Season.html
  • The New Zealand Dollar is aiming higher, with NZD/USD eyeing fresh yearly highs while AUD/NZD may be carving out a bearish Head and Shoulders chart pattern. Get your $NZDUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/osFxXvq5xF https://t.co/sKBkNvMvPz
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/3qXauAsm2Q
  • The Dow Jones and S&P 500 nervously face the earnings season as coronavirus deaths could reimpose lockdowns. The DAX 30 eyes an EU rescue package as the FTSE 100 awaits GDP data. Get your #equities update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/A0k6JMMBOg https://t.co/iihbEYsfgi
  • It was a surprisingly quiet week in oil, with the net of this week’s price action showing a doji. But a longer-term formation has built that may open the door to that next trend. Get your #commodities update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/zz6M2ce55V https://t.co/UxlbpgLBkq
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/beKjEODs2y
USD/MXN Week Ahead: Signals are Mixed, and so is Risk Sentiment

USD/MXN Week Ahead: Signals are Mixed, and so is Risk Sentiment

2020-07-12 04:00:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst
Share:

Main USD/MXN Talking Points:

  • Mexico has record new daily coronavirus cases
  • Chinese GDP and EZ recovery fund will be key to gauge sentiment next week
  • USD/MXN gives mixed signals

Mexico has been in the news lately, and not for the best of reasons. Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Latin America, and Mexico is the second country with the highest death rate, as more than 33,500 people have died in the country since the start of the pandemic, only behind Brazil, who has a total of 69,000 deaths.

But Brazil has a greater population, 85 million more citizens than Mexico to be exact, and given than Brazil has had 1.7 million infections whilst Mexico has reported just 282.000, the death rate in Mexico is much higher. Last Thursday we saw how daily infections had reached a new high in the country, totalling 6,741 new cases, followed by a new record this Wednesday, at 6,995 new cases, and then again on Thursday with 7,280 new infections. Though the full extent of the virus may not be known, the official figures show that things aren´t going in the right direction, and the Mexican Peso is feeling the heat.

Risk sentiment has suffered another set back this past week, as equity markets responded to soaring coronavirus cases worldwide, despite Chinese shares taking on a bullish run, kind of resembling the run up to the 2015 stock market crash. The US Dollar recovered some bid support on Thursday, sending risk-on currency pairs lower, but a slight bullish push returned to finish the week, as positive news about Gilead´s remdesivir testing helped markets nudge higher on Friday.

Looking ahead, traders are likely to stay focused on coronavirus figures to gauge market sentiment, with the US being the main centre of attention for wider risk sentiment. This coming week is a heavy one for the economic calendar, but special focus is likely to be drawn towards China´s GDP 2Q results, as it will be the first country to materialise the impact of the virus on the second quarter, which is expected to have taken the biggest hit. Despite China being two steps ahead of the rest of the world in regards to easing of lockdown measures and economic recovery, any variations from market expectations are likely to provide heightened volatility.

Also of note will be the upcoming talks recording the Eurozone pandemic recovery fund, as both the Netherlands and Austria seem closer to backing the fund, given that it comes with conditions. No data is released next week for Mexico, so the Mexican Peso is likely to move in line with broader risk sentiment.

USD/MXN 4-hour chart (7 May – 10 July 2020)

USDMXN Price Chart

From a technical standpoint, USD/MXN seems to be stuck between two key Fibonacci levels. It has been like this for some time, with most of the last 4 weeks somewhere between 23.02 (38.2% Fib) and 22.17 (50% Fib). Despite it being a wider range, which allows for some trading opportunities, the pair doesn´t look to be breaking the boundaries any time soon. If we look at momentum indicators, the signal is pretty mixed, with moving averages that are not properly placed in descending or ascending order, and a recent small bull cross of the 20-DMA above the 50-DMA. The MACD is hovering around the 0 mark and the stochastic is retreating back down towards the lower end of 60.

If upside momentum is regained, as could be the case given the 50-DMA is acting as a stable support around 22.56, the next objective will be to break above the weekly high of 22.89, in a new attempt to break the upper limit of the trading range. If that is the case, traders will be watching for a break above 23.22 to confirm that buyers are again in control, as this was the area where the uptrend was halted at the end of June.

To the downside, immediate support can be found on Thursday´s low of 22.54, followed by 22.45 and the weekly low which tested the lower boundary of the range at 22.15.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Bullish Momentum Still in Place
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Bullish Momentum Still in Place
2020-07-11 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Pullback in Play – Charts to Watch
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Pullback in Play – Charts to Watch
2020-07-11 17:30:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: 'Death Cross' Takes Shape in July
US Dollar Technical Outlook: 'Death Cross' Takes Shape in July
2020-07-11 07:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Jumps Back Above 40, but Can it Maintain?
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Jumps Back Above 40, but Can it Maintain?
2020-07-11 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN
News & Analysis at your fingertips.