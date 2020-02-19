We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie Presses USD/CAD Towards Support

2020-02-19 15:00:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

  • Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • USD/CAD price reversal eyeing confluence support zone
  • Near-term risk is lower sub-1.3278- key support 1.3174/85

The Canadian Dollar is on the counteroffensive against the US Dollar after reversing off key resistance last week with USD/CAD falling more than 0.8% off the monthly highs. While the near-term risk remains weighted to the downside, the decline is now approaching broader uptrend support and we’re looking for a reaction just lower. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie trade setup and more.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD Daily - Loonie Trade Outlook - USDCAD Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Canadian Dollar Price Outlook we noted that the USD/CAD rally was, “now eyeing confluence resistance at 1.3330/36- a region defined by the September high-day close at and the 61.8% retracement of the May decline. The focus is on a reaction off this threshold with the immediate long-bias vulnerable while below.” Price registered a high at 1.3329 last week before reversing with the sell-off now attempting to break below monthly open support at 1.3236- a close below this threshold exposes confluence support at the 38.2% retracement / 100% extension at 1.3174/85; looking for a reaction there IF reached.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD 120min

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD 120min - Loonie Trade Outlook - USDCAD Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Loonie price action sees USD/CAD continuing to trade within the confines of a descending pitchfork formation extending off February highs with price testing fresh monthly lows today in New York trade. Initial support rests with the lower parallel, currently ~1.3210s with a break below 1.3174/85 ultimately needed to suggest a larger reversal is underway targeting subsequent support objectives at 1.3141 and 1.3096-1.3102. Weekly open resistance stands at 1.3245 with near-term bearish invalidation set to the weekly opening-range highs at 1.3278.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

Bottom line: USD/CAD is attempting to break monthly opening-range and leaves the risk lower for now while within this formation. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on a test of key support / the lower parallel – an area of interest for possible downside exhaustion. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment - USD/CAD Price Chart - Loonie Trade Outlook - USDCAD Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short USD/CAD - the ratio stands at –3.42 (22.62% of traders are long) – bullish reading
  • Long positions are3.08% lower than yesterday and 44.00% higher from last week
  • Short positions are1.49% lower than yesterday and 24.72% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/CAD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
USD/CAD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% 15% 9%
Weekly 46% -22% -13%
Learn how shifts in USD/CAD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key US / Canada Data Releases

US / Canada Event Risk - USD/CAD Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

