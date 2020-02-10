We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, Euro, British Pound: Markets Week Ahead
2020-02-10 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, Euro, British Pound: Markets Week Ahead
2020-02-10 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
Australian Dollar Closed at 2009 Low, Yen May Gain as Week Starts
2020-02-10 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
Gold Grinds at Resistance, Bitcoin Tests Above 10k to Start Busy Week
2020-02-10 15:06:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Trading Around Long-term Trend Support
2020-02-10 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Grinds at Resistance, Bitcoin Tests Above 10k to Start Busy Week
2020-02-10 15:06:00
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.53%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 83.69%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/jTm245QgZW
  • If you keep tabs on emerging market currencies, the US Dollar has charged to a fresh record high against the Brazilian Real ($USDBRL): https://t.co/Gtq02zudbV
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.31% Wall Street: 0.20% Germany 30: -0.05% France 40: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/VM5HsimEZv
  • Daly: Lower inflation, lower rates mean less monetary policy space to combat next downturn #Fed $SPX
  • Fed's Daly: Next downturn will need fiscal stimulus $DXY
  • Canadian #Dollar Price Outlook: $USDCAD Breakout Testing Resistance - #Loonie Levels - https://t.co/IUMJxDqeB5 https://t.co/03ShPwFLq1
  • Crypto update: $BTC -2.2% $BCH +1.7% $ETH -1.7% $LTC -3.5% $XRP -3.1%
  • #Gold prices rallied this morning on the heels of that inflation release but, on a longer-term basis, price action is currently testing a key point of chart resistance. Get your $gld market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/T6HoIwPU4V $XAUUSD https://t.co/7rQzQ0O8Ps
  • German Bund Yields Update: 2-Year: -0.650% 3-Year: -0.671% 5-Year: -0.616% 7-Year: -0.571% 10-Year: -0.413% 30-Year: 0.105%
  • The price of #oil has been slammed on the #coronavirus, and after already being in a vulnerable position following the de-escalation of Iran tensions. Get your crude oil technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/PJ5iyvC2YT #OOTT https://t.co/v4G3BPEwEG
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil

Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil

2020-02-10 16:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Breakout Targeting Initial Resistance - Gold Price Recovery Tests Downtrend Resistance

A breakout in the US Dollar has taken the index to fresh four-month highs with DXY now approaching the 2019 high-week close just higher. While the near-term focus remains constructive, we’re looking for a reaction in price on a stretch higher into technical resistance. Gold opens the week just below near-term downtrend resistance – are of interest for possible topside exhaustion near-term. In this webinar, we review the updated technical trade setups on DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold(XAU/USD), S&P 500 (SPX500), USDJPY, AUD/USD, Crude Oil.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 17
( 13:02 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Key Trade Levels in Focus

US Dollar – The US Dollar breakout is approaching topside resistance objectives at the High-week close at 98.84 and 98.96/98- both regions of interest for possible topside exhaustion IF reached. Initial support 98.40 with near-term bullish invalidation at 98.32. Review my latest US Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term weekly DXY technical trade levels.

EUR/USD Euro is testing a near-term support zone at the 88..6% retracement of the September advance / 2019 low-day close at 1.0920/32- looking for a reaction there IF reached. Resistance at 1.0976/81 backed by bearish invalidation at 1.1016. A break lower from here exposes subsequent support at 1.0882. Review my latest Euro Price Outlook for a closer look at then near-term EUR/USD technical trade levels.

USD/CAD – The Canadian Dollar has been on the defensive for the past five-weeks with USD/CAD approaching an area of confluence resistance at 1.3330/36- a region defined by the September high-day close and the 61.8% retracement of the May-decline. Looking for a reaction there for guidance IF reached. Initial support 1.3270 with near-term bullish invalidation at 1.3231. A topside breach from here would expose 1.3382. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at then longer-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

GoldGold prices mounted a rally of more than 1.7% off the monthly lows with XAU/USD now testing near-term confluence resistance at 1575- the immediate advance may be vulnerable while below this threshold. Near-term support 1560 and 1552. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trade levels.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest Quarterly Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Crude OilOil prices are testing weekly slope resistance on the back of a five-week decline to levels not seen since January of last year. Broader risk is lower while below the August low-day close at 52.29 with a break lower risking 48.14. That said, the immediate focus is on a break of last week’s range for guidance. Review my latest Crude Oil Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term WTI technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, Crude Oil, Gold and S&P
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, Crude Oil, Gold and S&P
2020-02-03 17:06:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold Technical Outlook & More
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold Technical Outlook & More
2020-01-21 12:30:00
Trader Sentiment Positive as US-China Trade Deal Nears | Webinar
Trader Sentiment Positive as US-China Trade Deal Nears | Webinar
2020-01-14 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
AUD/USD
Bullish
GBP/USD
Bullish
EUR/USD
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude
Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.