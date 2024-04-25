Australian Dollar Outlook – AUD/USD and AUD/JPY Technical and Sentiment Analysis

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook – EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Analysis and Sentiment Latest
2024-04-24 18:30:13
EUR/USD Rises after Shock US PMI Highlights Demand Weakness
2024-04-23 15:16:55
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Retrace Some Losses Despite US Demand Doubts
2024-04-25 15:00:07
The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Oil Prices
2024-04-18 18:00:03
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,825.70.
2024-04-25 16:23:37
Rallies in FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Dow Have Further to Go
2024-04-24 10:00:03
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Price Outlook: Precious Metals Seek Directional Cue
2024-04-25 17:00:09
Risk Sentiment Remains Positive: Gold, VIX, Tesla Latest Outlooks
2024-04-24 07:47:49
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Bounces At Downtrend Line, Still Pressured By Rate-Cut Expectations
2024-04-23 13:30:02
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Outlooks – Sterling Weakens After Bank of England Commentary
2024-04-22 07:59:04
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Breaches ‘Line in the Sand’ Ahead of BoJ Meeting
2024-04-25 08:10:18
Japanese Yen Lower Again, USDJPY Market Weighs Intervention Chances
2024-04-24 13:00:00
More View More
Australian Dollar Outlook – AUD/USD and AUD/JPY Technical and Sentiment Analysis

Australian Dollar Outlook – AUD/USD and AUD/JPY Technical and Sentiment Analysis

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

AUD/USD and AUD/JPY Technical and Sentiment Analysis

  • AUD/USD running into moving average resistance.
  • AUD/JPY running into the Bank of Japan decision.

You can download our expert technical and fundamental Q2 Australian dollar analysis for free below:

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

The Australian dollar has turned higher against its US counterpart over the week as a positive risk sentiment backdrop, and higher-than-forecast domestic inflation gave the currency a boost. This week’s rally has now run into resistance off a cluster of simple moving averages, currently between 0.6502 and 0.6533 and these will need to be cleared to allow the pair to move higher. The recent move has produced five higher lows and higher highs in a row, a bullish setup, while the CCI indicator shows this week’s move has taken the pair into neutral territory, from a heavily oversold position. A move higher - above the three moving averages - opens the way to 0.6650. Support at just under 0.6350 and then between 0.6270 and 0.6287.

AUD/USD Daily Price Chart

image1.png

AUD/USD Sentiment Analysis: Traders Remain Bullish, but Recent Shifts Suggest Potential Reversal

Retail trader data reveals that 61.56% of traders are currently net-long on AUD/USD, with a ratio of 1.60 long positions for every short position. This indicates a bullish sentiment among traders. However, the number of net-long traders has decreased by 6.42% since yesterday and 27.26% since last week. In contrast, net-short positions have increased by 9.77% and 66.35% over the same timeframes.

While the contrarian view suggests that the net-long position could lead to further price declines, the recent shifts in sentiment signal that a potential reversal to the upside may be on the horizon for AUD/USD, despite traders remaining net-long.

The Bank of Japan will announce its latest policy decision overnight, and while all monetary settings are set to remain untouched, the accompanying Quarterly Report may well give some hints to future policy moves. The Japanese Yen remains weak and will remain that way until the market is convinced that BoJ is going to move in and prop up the currency with actions, not words. AUD/JPY is back at levels last seen in November 2014 and the daily chart shows a year-long pattern of higher highs and higher lows as the Yen wilts against a robust Australian dollar. The CCI indicator shows the pair in extreme overbought territory and this may temper any further short-term move higher. Unless the BoJ makes a stance, AUD/JPY is set to move higher.

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

AUD/JPY Daily Price Chart

image2.png

AUD/JPY Sentiment Analysis: Traders Remain Bearish, but Recent Shifts Strengthen Bullish Contrarian View

Retail trader data reveals that only 18.85% of traders are currently net-long on AUD/JPY, with a short-to-long ratio of 4.30 to 1. This indicates a strong bearish sentiment among traders. However, the number of net-long traders has decreased by 18.81% since yesterday and 49.69% since last week. In contrast, net-short positions have increased by 9.29% and 22.15% over the same timeframes.

As contrarian investors, this net-short position suggests that AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise. The increase in net-short positions and the decrease in net-long positions further strengthen our AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on the Australian Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Risk Rally Supports FX Correction Ahead of US GDP, PCE Data
Risk Rally Supports FX Correction Ahead of US GDP, PCE Data
2024-04-25 13:00:00
Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Drop Back as Hang Seng Continues to Rally
Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Drop Back as Hang Seng Continues to Rally
2024-04-25 10:00:00
Rallies in FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Dow Have Further to Go
Rallies in FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Dow Have Further to Go
2024-04-24 10:00:03
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Make Headway Off Recent Lows
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Make Headway Off Recent Lows
2024-04-23 10:00:30
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024
AUD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024