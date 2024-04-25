 Skip to Content
US Q1 GDP Misses Forecasts, PCE Beats Estimates, US Dollar Moves Higher

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

US Q1 GDP, US Dollar Analysis and Charts

  • US Q1 Q/Q GDP misses expectations.
  • Personal Consumption Price Index (PCE) beats estimates.
  • US dollar slips then picks up.
For all economic data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

US growth remains positive but the advanced look at Q1 GDP showed output slowing. The Q/Q headline figure of 1.6% missed market forecasts of 2.5% and was less than half the 3.4% seen in Q4 2023. The second estimate of US Q1 GDP will be released on May 30th.

image1.png

While the lower-than-expected GDP figure would bring rate cuts back to the fore, the price index for gross domestic production rose sharply compared to the prior quarter.

According to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, ‘Theprice index for gross domestic purchasesincreased 3.1 percent in the first quarter, compared with an increase of 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter (table 4). Thepersonal consumption expenditures (PCE) price indexincreased 3.4 percent, compared with an increase of 1.8 percent. Excluding food and energy prices, the PCE price index increased 3.7 percent, compared with an increase of 2.0 percent.’

The US dollar fell on the GDP figure but turned around straight away as traders factored in the PCE increases. Today’s release is unlikely to see US rate cuts bought forward with the market now fully priced for a 25 bp cut in November.

image2.png

The US dollar is back above 1.0600 and eyes the recent multi-month high at 106.50.

US Dollar Index Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart by TradingView

What are your views on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Advertisement