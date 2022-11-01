 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Slips Away From Parity as FOMC Looms
2022-11-01 17:00:01
How Will the Fed Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, and Gold?
2022-11-01 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Rebounds into November- 90 Hurdle Awaits
2022-11-01 18:00:20
WTI Oil Poised for Triangle Breakout as Economic Headwinds Mount
2022-11-01 12:20:54
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: Will Dominant Downtrends Hold Next?
2022-11-01 05:00:00
Dow Closes Out Its Best Month Since 1976 But Fed Anticipation Will Throttle
2022-11-01 03:00:46
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will the Fed Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, and Gold?
2022-11-01 16:00:00
Gold Prices Have a Line in the Sand - Can XAU Bulls Run a Reversal?
2022-11-01 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound News: GBP Dictated by USD Ahead of FOMC
2022-11-01 08:04:49
GBP/USD’s Outlook Remains Bleak Ahead of BoE’s November Meeting
2022-10-31 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; November Fed Meeting Preview
2022-11-01 17:00:00
How Will the Fed Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, and Gold?
2022-11-01 16:00:00
More View more
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Rebounds into November- 90 Hurdle Awaits

Oil Price Forecast: WTI Rebounds into November- 90 Hurdle Awaits

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Weekly Trade Levels

Crude oil rallied more than 8% in October with WTI building on the September rebound off critical support. The recovery is in focus heading into November with oil poised for a possible test of downtrend resistance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the oil price weekly technical chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this crude oil price technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Nov 07
( 12:11 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Short-term Trading Strategy Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI Weekly

image2.png

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Crude Oil (WTI) on Tradingview

Notes: In my September Oil Price Weekly Technical Forecast I noted that WTI was testing support into 83.28 and that, “A break lower exposes the first major support objective at the 2022 yearly open / 2018 high at 75.35-76.87.” Crude broke lower just days later with the plunge registering a low at 76.23 before reversing sharply higher into October. A rally of more than 22% faltered into the 52 week moving average which now converges on the median-line and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the June decline around 93.62-94.34- now key resistance.

Initial weekly support now rests back at 83.28 with key support steady at 75.35-76.87- a break below this threshold would threaten another accelerated decline towards the lower parallel (currently near ~72) and the August 2018 low-week close / 2019 high at 65.92-66.57. A breach / weekly close above the median-line would shift the medium-term focus higher in oil with such a scenario exposing subsequent resistance objectives at the 75% parallel near ~100 backed by the 61.8% retracement at 105.54 and the yearly high week close at 110.01- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest Crude Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: Oil prices have rebounded off key support with the rally breaking out of a multi-month downtrend. From a trading standpoint, losses should be limited to 83.28 IF prices are heading higher on this stretch with a breach above 94.34 needed to suggest a larger reversal is underway in crude prices. For now, look for a breakout of this range for guidance. Review my latest Crude Oil Price Short-term Technical Outlook for a closer look at the near-term WTI trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment – WTI Price Chart

image3.png
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long crude oil - the ratio stands at +1.83 (64.66% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading
  • Long positions are 7.10% higher than yesterday and 9.85% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 9.32% lower than yesterday and 12.55% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests oil prices may continue to fall. Traders are more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed crude oil trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
Oil - US Crude Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% 24% 2%
Weekly -8% 11% -2%
Learn how shifts in Oil retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

Active Weekly Technical Charts

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Learn how to Trade with Confidence - Free Trading Guide
Get My Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Have a Line in the Sand - Can XAU Bulls Run a Reversal?
Gold Prices Have a Line in the Sand - Can XAU Bulls Run a Reversal?
2022-11-01 14:30:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis Ahead of the FOMC Meeting
US Dollar Technical Analysis Ahead of the FOMC Meeting
2022-11-01 13:30:03
Nifty 50 Technical Outlook: New Highs in Sight?
Nifty 50 Technical Outlook: New Highs in Sight?
2022-11-01 07:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Technical Outlook: NZD/USD Rebound Stalls
New Zealand Dollar Technical Outlook: NZD/USD Rebound Stalls
2022-11-01 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bullish