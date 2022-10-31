 Skip to content
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-31 14:30:00
2022-10-31 14:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook is in Limbo, Clarity Should Come Soon
2022-10-31 13:00:21
2022-10-31 13:00:21
Crude Oil Slips to Start the Week Ahead of RBA, Fed and BoE Rate Decisions
2022-10-31 05:00:00
2022-10-31 05:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: No Reason to Be Excited for Hopes of a Recovery
2022-10-29 15:00:00
2022-10-29 15:00:00
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-10-30 14:00:00
2022-10-30 14:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones – Mega-Cap Tech Hammerings Rattle Sentiment
2022-10-30 12:00:00
2022-10-30 12:00:00
XAU/USD Faces Renewed Selling Pressure as FOMC Beckons
2022-10-31 12:01:01
2022-10-31 12:01:01
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, Fed, RBA, BoE
2022-10-30 16:00:44
2022-10-30 16:00:44
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-31 14:30:00
2022-10-31 14:30:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Caught Between The Fed and The BoE
2022-10-31 09:30:05
2022-10-31 09:30:05
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-31 14:30:00
2022-10-31 14:30:00
Crude Oil Slips to Start the Week Ahead of RBA, Fed and BoE Rate Decisions
2022-10-31 05:00:00
2022-10-31 05:00:00
USD Majors, Gold, S&P 500, FOMC & NFP- Weekly Technical Outlook

USD Majors, Gold, S&P 500, FOMC & NFP- Weekly Technical Outlook

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

  • Technical setups we’re tracking into the weekly open
  • Key levels for the US Dollar Majors, Gold, S&P 500, Crude Oil and more!
  • Major Event Risk: FOMC interest rate decision & NFPs on tap into November open

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels for US Dollar (DXY), Euro (EUR/USD), British Pound (GBP/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), Gold (XAU/USD), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI). These are the levels that matter this heading into the November open with the FOMC interest rate decision & NFPs on tap this week.

Nov 07
( 12:11 GMT )
You can always find the latest Weekly Strategy Webinar on my YouTube playlist.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD 240min

image1.png

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on Tradingview

I’ve been tracking this short-term setup EUR/USD for over a week now and the focus pullback off key resistance at 1.0095-1.0121. Initial support rests with the monthly open / 61.8% retracement of the October range at 9782-9808 backed by the 61.8% retracement of the entire September rally at 9748- losses should be limited to this level IF Euro is indeed heading higher on this stretch.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD 240min

image2.png

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Price action has been rather clean within the confines of this descending formation – the focus is on this recovery. Initial resistance here into the 75% parallel – a breach would threaten another test of key resistance / bearish invalidation at 1.3812/55. Be on the lookout for an exhaustion high ahead of this zone IF price is heading lower on this stretch with a break / close below key support at 1.3512/15 needed to fuel the next leg. Keep in mind USD/CAD is heading into a BIG week with the Fed, NFPs and Canada employment figures on tap into the start of a new month- stay nimble here.

S&P 500 Price Chart – SPX500 240min Chart

image3.png

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; SPX500 on Tradingview

I’ve been tracking this S&P 500 short-term technical setup for more than two-weeks now and this ascending slope has continued to guide the recent advance with precision. Friday’s breakout extended into confluent resistance at 3906/08- a major pivot in price. The focus is on a reaction into this zone early in the week. Initial support rests at 3810 with near-term bullish invalidation now raised to 3734. A topside breach from here exposes the 75% parallel / 61.8% retracement near ~4006 and the upper parallel / February lows at 4105.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

image4.png

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

