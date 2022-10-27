 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Pulls Back, DAX Pushes Breakout After ECB’s 75 bp Hike
2022-10-27 15:00:32
Breaking News: ECB Hikes by 75 Bps, Citing Inflation Risks, EURUSD Down
2022-10-27 12:39:48
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Rallies Buoyed by a Weaker Dollar and Soaring US Exports
2022-10-27 09:55:24
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Aims for October High as US Exports Surge Ahead of Russian Fuel Ban
2022-10-27 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq and Dollar Drop on Different Drivers, Prepare for a Lot More Event Risk Ahead
2022-10-27 03:30:30
Meta Plunges Over 13% on Grim Earnings After Nasdaq Sinks
2022-10-26 21:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Short-term Outlook: Gold Rally Tests Key Pivot Zone
2022-10-27 16:30:09
Gold Price on Track to Test 50-Day SMA Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-10-26 21:30:05
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Eye US Data and ECB Meeting
2022-10-27 08:05:28
US Dollar Pummelled as ECB and Fed Rate Hikes Loom Amid Tech Frailties
2022-10-27 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pummelled as ECB and Fed Rate Hikes Loom Amid Tech Frailties
2022-10-27 05:00:00
Nasdaq and Dollar Drop on Different Drivers, Prepare for a Lot More Event Risk Ahead
2022-10-27 03:30:30
More View more
Gold Price Short-term Outlook: Gold Rally Tests Key Pivot Zone

Gold Price Short-term Outlook: Gold Rally Tests Key Pivot Zone

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Short-term Trade Levels

Gold prices rallied more than 0.3% since the start of the week with XAU/USD building on last week’s defense of the yearly lows. The recovery is on shaky ground as the weekly range contracts below a key pivot zone and recent price action raises the scope for a breakout in the days ahead. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD short-term technical charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Oct 31
( 12:10 GMT )
Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Short-term Trading Strategy Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

image1.png

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In last week’s Gold Short-term Price Outlook we noted that the XAU/USD was, “at the precipice - today’s lows would need to hold IF price is indeed heading higher with a breach above 1688 needed to suggest a more significant low was registered last month.” A final test of pitchfork support the following day produced a massive outside-day reversal candle with the subsequent rally extending more than 3.5% off the low. The rally was halted yesterday at the objective monthly open with price currently straddling the 2022 low-day close at 1659- is a near-term low in place?

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 240min

image2.png

Notes: A closer look at Gold price action shows XAU/USD breaking out of a the descending channel formation highlighted last week with this week’s opening-range taking shape just below the monthly open at 1675. Ultimately, a breach / close above confluent Fibonacci resistance at 1682/86 is needed to suggest a larger reversal may be underway with such a scenario exposing the August low-day close / 61.8% retracement at 1729/34- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Initial support rests at the weekly range lows / 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the Friday rally at 1638/39 with a break / close below the lower parallel needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend towards the January 2020 high at 1611 and the 78.6% retracement at 1585.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly Gold Price Forecast!
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The gold recovery is approaching a key pivot zone and leaves the rally vulnerable into multi-week highs. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops – losses should be limited to the lower parallel IF price is heading higher with a breach / close above 1686 needed to keep the immediate long-bias viable. Keep in mind the key US inflation data (Core PCE) is on tap Friday with the FOMC rate and Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) slated for next week. Expect volatility and stay nimble into the releases. Review my latest Gold Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

image3.png
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +4.58 (82.09% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading
  • Long positions are 1.43% higher than yesterday and 3.00% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 8.26% lower than yesterday and 4.77% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% -3% 0%
Weekly 2% -6% 0%
Learn how shifts in Gold retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Days Ahead
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Days Ahead
2022-10-27 13:30:08
NZD/USD Technical Outlook: Short-Term Rebound Eyed
NZD/USD Technical Outlook: Short-Term Rebound Eyed
2022-10-27 07:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Scope For Further Gains
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Scope For Further Gains
2022-10-27 04:00:00
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Rally Eyes First Hurdle
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Rally Eyes First Hurdle
2022-10-26 17:00:47
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish