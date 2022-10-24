 Skip to content
Euro Breaking News: Lackluster Eurozone PMI Adds to the ECBs Woes
2022-10-24 08:27:35
2022-10-24 08:27:35
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
2022-10-23 16:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Hurt as Global Recessionary Fears Ramp Up, USD Bid
2022-10-24 09:29:34
2022-10-24 09:29:34
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
2022-10-23 16:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-10-24 11:00:00
2022-10-24 11:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
2022-10-23 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Looks Over the Ledge
2022-10-24 14:00:00
2022-10-24 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
2022-10-23 16:00:00
UK Breaking News: Service Sector Activity & Manufacturing PMI Plummet
2022-10-24 09:10:31
2022-10-24 09:10:31
British Pound Bounces After Boris Backdown Amid US Dollar Strengthening
2022-10-24 05:00:00
2022-10-24 05:00:00
British Pound Bounces After Boris Backdown Amid US Dollar Strengthening
2022-10-24 05:00:00
2022-10-24 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Whipsawed Against US Dollar on Intervention Speculation
2022-10-24 02:00:00
2022-10-24 02:00:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & S&P 500- Weekly Technical Outlook

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & S&P 500- Weekly Technical Outlook

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels for US Dollar (DXY), Euro (EUR/USD), British Pound (GBP/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), Crude Oil (WTI) and Bitcoin.

Oct 31
( 12:10 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Short-term Trading Strategy Webinar
You can always find the latest Weekly Strategy Webinar on my YouTube playlist.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD 240min

image1.png

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on Tradingview

Euro is attempting to breach yearly downtrend resistance early in the week. A newly identified upslope may be in play here, keeping the threat higher while above 9700. A topside breach above the median-line would expose key resistance into the monthly range highs at parity- look for a larger reaction in price there IF reached.

British Pound Price Chart - GBP/USD Daily

image2.png

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Sterling has continued to reinforce the significance of the pending range breakout with the immediate focus on key resistance at the October highs here at 1.1414/80. Monthly open support rests at 1.1160 backed by the monthly range lows at 1.0923. Ultimately, the threat remains for a larger recovery towards the yearly downtrend / confluent resistance at 1.1630/50- an area of interest for possible exhaustion / price inflection IF reached. Review my latest British Pound Weekly Technical Forecast for closer look at the longer-term GBP/USD trade levels.

S&P 500 Price Chart – SPX500 240min Chart

image3.png

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; SPX500 on Tradingview

Steady as she goes! The S&P 500 is approaching confluent resistance at 3810 early in the week- looking for a reaction here IF reached with a close above needed to keep the focus on 3906/08. While the near-term slope keeps the index constructive, I’m on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion / price inflection on a stretch towards 3906/08 IF reached. Initial support now 3734 with near-term bullish invalidation raised to Friday’s low / June low at 3631/37. Review my latest SPX500 Short-term Technical Outlook for a closer look at this S&P 500 setup.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

