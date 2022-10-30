Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Brace for Correction

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision
2022-10-30 00:00:00
Euro Breaking News: Inflation in Focus After German GDP Surprises Higher
2022-10-28 08:28:09
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: No Reason to Be Excited for Hopes of a Recovery
2022-10-29 15:00:00
Oil Price Breaks Out of Bull Flag Formation to Eye Monthly High
2022-10-27 21:30:20
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast: FOMC Levels
2022-10-29 09:00:00
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-10-28 14:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Directional Bias Tied to Fed Monetary Policy Posture
2022-10-29 18:00:00
Gold and Silver Technical Forecasts: Gold Eyes Trend Reversal as Silver Momentum Stalls. Where to for XAU, XAG?
2022-10-28 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Fundamental Forecast: BoE and Fed Hikes Threaten GBP Recovery
2022-10-28 16:00:00
GBP Outlook: UK Tax Hikes Considered and PCE Data to Inform FOMC
2022-10-28 11:52:55
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Brace for Correction
2022-10-30 03:00:00
USD/JPY Yielding to a Revitalized Dollar as the BoJ Offers No Help
2022-10-28 09:30:12
More View more
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Brace for Correction

Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Brace for Correction

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Japanese Yen Technical Price Forecast: USD/JPY Weekly Trade Levels

  • Japanese Yen technical trade levels update – Weekly Chart
  • USD/JPY responds to confluent resistance- risk for larger correction within uptrend
  • Support 146.23, 145, 142.86 (key) - Resistance 151.90-152 (key), 157.80, 160.40

The US Dollar was virtually unchanged against the Japanese Yen this week despite a range of more than 3% in USD/JPY. While the broader outlook technical outlook is weighted to the topside, the threat of a larger correction within the uptrend remains while below 152 and the bulls may continue to be on the defensive the days ahead. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/JPY weekly price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in -depth breakdown of this USD/JPY technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Oct 31
( 12:10 GMT )
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Short-term Trading Strategy Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Weekly

image1.png

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In last week’s Japanese Yen Technical Forecast I noted that the USD/JPY, “breakout is extending into confluent uptrend resistance- risk for price inflection / exhaustion in the week ahead. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops on a stretch towards parallel resistance…” The rally faltered into highlighted resistance at the 1989 high / 1986 low at 151.90-152 (high registered at 151.94) with price reversing sharply to close down more than 0.7% on the week. USD/JPY was poised to mark a weekly doji on Friday with price holding just above the 2019 parallel – is a larger correction on the horizon?

Note that last week highlighted, “ongoing divergence since the May high and looking to see if this stretch marks a third reference high, raising the threat for near-term exhaustion.” Indeed weekly RSI has marked a third divergence reference point and further highlights the threat of a larger pullback here. The warning flags are up.

Initial weekly support rests with the 1998 high-week close at 146.23 backed closely by the 145-handle- a break / close below this threshold would threaten a larger correction within the yearly uptrend with key support eyed at the highlighted confluence zone around the 23.6% retracement of the yearly range at 142.86. A topside breach / weekly close above 152 is needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend towards subsequent resistance objectives at the 1990 high-week close at 157.80.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: The USD/JPY rally has responded to technical resistance and threatens a larger correction within the confines of the yearly uptrend. From a trading standpoint, losses should be limited to the yearly channel support (blue) IF price is price is heading higher on this stretch with a breach / close above last week’s high needed to mark resumption. Keep in mind we have the FOMC interest rate decision and US non-farm payrolls (NFP) on tap next week – stay nimble into the releases and expect volatility. I’ll publish an updated Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term USD/JPY technical trade levels.

Japanese Yen Trader Sentiment – USD/JPY Price Chart

image2.png
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short USD/JPY - the ratio stands at -2.24 (30.82% of traders are long) – typically bullish reading
  • Long positions are 15.46% higher than yesterday and 23.27% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 0.59% lower than yesterday and 34.05% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. From a sentiment standpoint, the recent changes in positioning warn that the current USD/JPY price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

---

US / Japan Economic Calendar

image3.png

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Technical Outlook: No Reason to Be Excited for Hopes of a Recovery
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: No Reason to Be Excited for Hopes of a Recovery
2022-10-29 15:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast: FOMC Levels
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast: FOMC Levels
2022-10-29 09:00:00
Bond Market Low Looks to Be In, Rally Set to Continue
Bond Market Low Looks to Be In, Rally Set to Continue
2022-10-28 14:00:22
The Importance of Liquidity in Forex Trading
The Importance of Liquidity in Forex Trading
2022-10-28 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish